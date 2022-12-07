The signs of fatigue slowly started to show as Norman High’s 17-point lead slowly dwindled into a five-point contest late against Lawton MacArthur on Wednesday.
The Tigers opened up the first game of the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational on the second night of a back-to-back. After taking a 17-7 lead into the second quarter, the Tigers extended the lead to 17 points when Nessa Begay got a steal and found Aby Hybl down low for an easy layup.
Norman High would be held scoreless over the next four minutes of game time. The energy that the Tigers had entered the game with was gone, and the Highlanders were able to claw their way back into it by forcing turnovers and getting the ball inside the paint.
It wouldn’t take long for the Tigers to snap out of the early lull, as they would go on to outscore Lawton Mac 36-22 over the final two quarters.
The Tigers opened up their home tournament with a 67-48 win over the Highlanders.
“I thought we started out pretty good but our energy level wasn’t where it needed to be throughout the course of the game,” NHS head Frankie Parks said. “We kind of fixed it at halftime, came out with a little more energy and did what we needed to do. The energy just needed to be better and we’ll fix that and be ready on Friday.”
Kayla Jones came up big for the Tigers in the second half with 13 points on five of eight shooting and a pair of offensive rebounds. The senior finished with 21 points on the night and four total offensive rebounds.
Nessa Begay added seven points, but made a big impact in the paint on both ends of the floor.
“She’s had a couple of good games, she played really well last night and she played well today,” Parks said. “With our team, we’re going to have some mismatches across the floor and whenever we can exploit a big being in the paint and use her, we’re going to do that.”
Keely Parks opened up the second half with a deep 3-pointer for her first made field goal of the game. She would go on to net another triple to finish with 10 points.
The Highlanders struggled to knock down shots from outside and had to navigate past a pair of six-footers when they took it inside of the paint. Lawton Mac had just three made field goals up until the final two minutes of the game, and at that point the Tigers already had a 20-point lead.
“Just defending helps a lot,” Frankie Parks said about the second half adjustment. “Sitting down and staying in front of their guards. I don’t think they made a jump shot the entire game. Everything was more or less at the rim. We needed to clean that up, not make it as easy on them and I thought we did a decent job in the second half.”
