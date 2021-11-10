Norman High Basketball: Tigers Perry and Parks have futures with Gators, Wildcats

Sports are funny.
Sometimes the last person to understand they can really play, have a knack for their game or has worked to develop skills that make them particularly good, is the athlete herself.
Also, maybe, it’s part of what helps get her there, waiting to be certain she’s arrived.
On Wednesday, the day Norman High’s Myka Perry and Mikayla Parks signed their national letters of intent to play college basketball at Florida (Perry) and Kansas State (Parks), both, thankfully, understood they’re pretty good at this basketball thing.
Still, even for two young women who have already been three-year starters for a program that’s won two Class 6A state championships and would likely have won three if only they could have played for it their sophomore seasons, it wasn’t always so clear.
More clear is the time they’ve put into the game.
Parks, whose father Frankie will be the Tigers’ first-year head coach this season after several as the departed Michael Neal’s top assistant, isn’t sure when basketball arrived in her life, more like it was always there.
“Since I was in a baby carrier,” Parks said. “I’m pretty sure my parents played Y[MCA] summer league, and we would just like be there and run around.”
How old was she?
“Two, 3,” she said.
That beats Perry, but not by much.
“The first memory I have was practicing with my Junior Jammer team, at Adams Elementary,” she said. “I think I was 4 or 5 because I was in kindergarten.”
Perry has grown into a 6-foot-1 guard, skilled enough to dominate offensively with or off the ball. She’s been told she could wind up playing the point guard, off guard, small forward position or all of the above for the Gators.
Parks doesn’t quite have Perry’s length, but she’s an athletic 5-8 shooting guard who can handle the ball, offer a presence on the boards and showcase fantastic range.
Their roles on a Tiger team looking to make it three state championships over a four-year span are momentarily not clear.
Perry is coming off a 6 1/2-month old surgery on the labrum in her right hip to repair a condition she’d been playing through since her freshman year. Parks is recovering from ACL surgery last May following a post-season knee injury suffered last April.
Neither of their repaired ailments should slow them down any when they become freshmen again, in Gainesville and Manhattan.
Though keen on Oklahoma State for a while, Perry’s fairly sure she was always headed farther from home.
“I knew I wanted to leave Oklahoma, first off,” she said. “Second of all, I love the beach … and third, it was relationships, the coaching staff.
“If I was going to go that far away, I needed to know that they were going to take care of me.”
Yes, she knows Gainesville isn’t on the beach, but a not-quite-90-minute car ride east or west offers the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico, her choice.
Parks felt wanted by Kansas State and its coach, Jeff Mittie.
“In my other unofficial visits I went on, I never really had the one-on-one meetings that I had with coach Mittie and any team event that they did, I was always involved with,” she said. “Like, we went to the movies … That’s what set me on K-State, just the family atmosphere.”
That thing about really knowing they could play?
“It was definitely after eighth grade, like my freshman year,” Parks said. “That’s when I became super serious about it.”
It seems late because, during that freshman year, she was playing a big role on a team that won a state championship.
The clarity came a little sooner for Perry, but the story is what it took to give her that clarity.
In the summer after her eighth grade year, Abilene Christian, a Division I mid-major program that plays its basketball in the WAC, offered her a scholarship.
“When I hung up the phone,” she said, “it was just like, that actually happened?”
Now, on the court or off, it’s about trying to lead NHS to another title.
“Two great kids,” said their coach, Frankie Parks.
Not that it wasn’t clear prior to Wednesday, but Wednesday made it official.
Myka Perry and Mikayla Parks have futures in the game.