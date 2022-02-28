EDMOND — The Norman High boys showed poise and leadership while maximizing the value of each second half possession in a grinding win over Southmoore Monday.
The SaberCats delivered the first blow of the game, jumping out to a 17-12 lead after the first quarter. Nate Stogsdill’s last-second layup gave Southmoore momentum heading into the second period.
The Tigers (10-13, No. 7 6A West) quickly found themselves with their backs against the wall.
“We found our poise and came back and just defended, which is our calling card.” NHS head coach Cory Cole said about the first quarter.
The Tigers appeared to be even more focused coming out of the break. Led by Matt Willenborg and Lendy Holmes, Norman High crashed the offensive glass and was able to give itself second and third looks at the rim.
With the lead down to single digits midway through the second, Caison Cole came away with a steal and lobbed a pass down the court to Holmes, who finished with a two-handed dunk.
The play started a 7-0 run for the Tigers, who then went on to close out the first half with a 27-23 lead.
“Being a little rusty with limited practice ... that first quarter we knew if we could just stay close we’d be fine,” Cory said. “The guys settled in and after they saw [Southmoore’s] zone, they saw the cracks where we could attack and took advantage.”
The game was pushed back twice due to severe winter weather last week. The weather gave the Tigers some extra time to prepare for their first postseason game, but it also meant they would enter Monday’s game having not played in 10 days.
Cory said that patience was one of the biggest things he was trying to teach his team during the time off.
Southmoore came out in a zone defense and focused on keeping the Tigers from being able to get the ball in the paint. With their opponents playing back, Norman High decided to slow the game down in the second half.
After a long possession early in the half, Caison Cole saw the defense shrinking towards the paint and stepped into 3-pointer from deep behind the line to give his team a seven-point lead. The Tigers led by as many as nine early in the third quarter.
And as their lead grew, Norman High’s offense slowed the game down further and further by having their ball handlers dribble out the clock near the top of the key.
The SaberCats went into a full-court press with under two minutes left in the third, and they were able to find some success in changing the direction of the game.
The Tigers began to struggle with turnovers, which Southmoore was able to turn into points on the other end. Stogsdill got a layup to fall with a little over three minutes remaining in the third to cut the deficit to one point.
On the ensuing possession, the Norman High came right back down the floor and found Holmes for the layup to push the lead back up to three. The Tigers wouldn’t let the score get any closer, they were able to continue to kill clock late in the game leading by two possessions.
“I love Lendy to death,” Cory said. “He’s been battling the last two weeks, he did a heck of a job defensively. He hit some big time plays and his leadership was just very contagious today.”
Holmes finished with a team-high 12 points and also added four rebounds. Conner Goodson and Holmes knocked down key free throws late to secure the Tigers spot in the regional finals.
Norman High will face Edmond North (18-5, No. 2 6A West) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.