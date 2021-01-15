MOORE — After closing well at the McGuinness Classic, the Norman High boys were unable to maintain their momentum Friday night at Moore High School.
The Lions more than doubled up the Tigers in the first quarter and never looked back on the way to a 62-43 victory.
NHS fell to 2-9.
Moore improved to 7-3.
Moore’s Dylan McDougal scored seven of his 20 points in a first quarter in which the Lions took a 21-9 lead.
Moore pushed that edge to 32-17 by the half and 44-28 after three quarters.
Connor Goodson led the Tigers with 12 points. Chianté Tramble added 11.
After McDougal, the Lions got 15 points from Justin Martin and 10 from Malachi Lee.
