The Norman High boys basketball team were one good quarter of basketball away from making school history.
The Tigers led 38-34 over a Westmoore team that could catch fire from behind the arc at any moment. Caison Cole had the ball on the last possession of the third quarter and chose to drive right at the basket, getting a tough shot to fall as the buzzer sounded.
After trailing for the entire first half, Norman High dominated the third quarter to take a two-possession lead into the fourth.
This was a situation that last year’s team struggled mightily in during the early portion of the season. Turnovers, poor shot selection and game clock management cost the Tigers several games during that stretch.
That hasn’t been an issue for this Norman High team.
On their first two possessions of the fourth quarter, the Tigers worked the ball inside, including once to junior forward Trashaun Combs-Pierce, who was fouled hard, but got a shot to bank in from high off the glass for a three-point-play.
The Tigers were suddenly leading by nine points and would carry that momentum to a 55-45 win.
“It means a lot to win on Saturday, that championship Saturday,” NHS head coach Cory Cole said. “It’s the best (finish) we’ve ever had at the Lawson tournament. Really challenged and encouraged our guys to have a response today, because you don’t want to lose another home game.”
Last season Norman High lost its first two games of the tournament and finished seventh out of eight teams.
Norman High used a big third quarter from Combs-Pierce to take control of the game, but played poised, clean basketball to close out the win.
Westmoore’s Gavin Loper knocked down a deep 3-pointer to cut the deficit to four points, but the Tigers immediately answered back when Matthew Willenborg found Caison Cole behind the arc for his third 3-pointer of the game.
Combs-Pierce led the Tigers in scoring with 22 points after scoring just four points in the first half and five total blocks. He was named to the all-tournament team alongside Cole.
“It means a lot for me, my family and the whole team,” Combs-Pierce said. “We couldn’t get it done yesterday so we had to get it done today.”
Cole said the Jaguars are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the state. On Saturday, they knocked down four of eight attempts from behind the arc in the first half, but were one of four in the final two quarters.
Cole said he wasn’t pleased with the play of his backcourt during Friday’s loss to Putnam City North, but the group was a key part of the team’s success against Westmoore.
“We twisted the lineup a little bit. We gave some guys some opportunities,” Cole said. “… We couldn’t play as big as we usually do, but we really guarded well. I think that’s kind of what threw them for a loop, because they wanted to go against our big package. We did that in the first quarter and we went down seven really quick.”
After playing four games over the last five days (3-1) Norman High will have nearly a week off before playing again on Friday in the Crosstown Clash.
