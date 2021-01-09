OKLAHOMA CITY — The Norman High boys needed something good to happen, maybe just a shot or two to fall and Saturday afternoon at the McGuinness Classic, it happened.
In the tourney’s seventh-place game, the Tigers easily knocked off Deer Creek, 59-45, nabbing their second win of the season.
Only four days earlier, the Antlers had topped the Tigers by a very similar score — 56-43 — at the NHS Gym.
The Tigers led narrowly after a quarter, but it was the second frame that won them the game, and it was freshman Chiante Tramble who sparked a 19-9 sprint into the half, after which NHS led Deer Creek 34-22.
Tramble led all scorers with 24 points, and would have led all scorers, too, if he’d failed to score a point in the first, third or fourth quarters.
"Chiante set the tone on both ends," NHS coach Rodney Dindy said.
Fueled by a trio of 3-pointers — he knocked down four overall — Tramble netted 15 points in the second quarter alone and the Tigers (2-8) never gave back the advantage it created, outscoring the Antlers 25-23 in the second half.
Two other players joined Tramble in double figures, each a teammate, with Lendy Holmes adding 14 points and Connor Goodson 12.
"The team, collectively, gave max effort on both ends," Dindy said. "Offensively, we hit a rhythm."
Jevion Jones and Camden Lassie led the Antlers (1-4) with nine points each. Owen Cunningham added eight.
