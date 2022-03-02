EDMOND — The Norman High boys pushed Edmond North to the final buzzer, but couldn’t come up with the plays it needed late in a tightly-contested regional championship Wednesday.
After facing a seven-point deficit (their biggest of the game) with under a minute to play, the Tigers clawed their way back into the game late to give themselves a chance. Norman High missed a floater that would’ve tied the game in the closing seconds, but got another opportunity when Edmond North missed one of two free throws.
With seven seconds left, NHS’ leading scorer, Caison Cole, found himself surrounded by a group of Edmond North defenders. He passed it out to Jed Fuller, who was open behind the 3-point line, but couldn’t get the buzzer-beater to fall.
The Tigers were 9-of-17 from behind the arc up until that point, including two threes from Fuller.
“I’m proud of them. It wasn’t our best night defensively,” NHS coach Cory Cole said. “A couple of guys didn’t shoot the way that they normally shoot, but we’re still competing.”
Edmond North’s Dylan Warlick finished with 27 points on 7-of-12 shooting.
The Huskies were able to build a lead late behind their free throw shooting. The Huskies went 9-of-11 from the line in the fourth quarter alone, while the Tigers had 14 free throws for the game.
Edmond North’s T.O. Barrett made 5-of-6 free throw attempts, but missed the shot that could’ve put the game away in the closing seconds.
Norman High found itself in foul trouble early, and the Huskies were able to take advantage by feeding Warlick in the post.
“Some of our key players were in foul trouble basically all night,” Cole said. “I thought the refs did a good job, you’ve just got to adjust. We didn’t adjust, we got in foul trouble so we had to overcome that.”
The Tigers (11-14, No. 7 6A West) never let the Huskies (20-5, No. 2 6A West) have any breathing room in the first half. Edmond North carried a 21-20 lead into halftime, but was never able to get ahead by more than a single possession.
Caison Cole finished with a team-high 19 points and knocked down three treys. Matt Willenborg and Trashaun Combs-Pierce had nine points apiece and combined for eight rebounds.
With the regional championship, the Huskies avenged a 61-58 defeat the last time the two teams met on Jan. 21. Edmond North now holds a 2-1 advantage over NHS this season.
“I’m proud of our fight. Our grit was there,” Cory said. “Edmond North is a hell of a team and Warlick is one of the top players in the state and he’s only a sophomore. We went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams that has a chance to win a title. I’m proud of our guys. We’ll bounce back quick on Friday.”
The Tigers now move to the area tournament consolation bracket, where they will meet Deer Creek. The game in a win-or-go-home situation and will need two area victories to advance to the state tournament.
Norman High will face Deer Creek at Noble High School on Friday at 8 p.m.