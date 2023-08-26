DALLAS — In many ways, the last weekend in August sits at a crossroads for Norman High School’s cross country season. On this weekend, the team is able to look backward on a summer of early morning five-day-per-week practices and hundreds of miles run, while looking forward to the main portion of their season competing in 5K races against the best runners in the state of Oklahoma.
Taking advantage of this junction, the team went south to Dallas on August 26 for the 38th Annual Greenhill/Luke’s Locker Relays.
While relay races are commonplace during the track season, Greenhill is the lone relay of the cross country season. Passing a glove (used in lieu of a baton for this race) from runner to runner is not the only unique component of this race, however, as scattered throughout the looping trail are various hay bales and hills for the runners to navigate. Four person teams each run 1.5 mile segments in this team competition.
42 schools competed in the Greenhill Relays this year, with Norman being the lone out of state competitor. Running against DFW’s premier cross country programs is a nice change of pace for the Tigers according to Coach Scott Monnard.
“Our kids get tired of racing the same schools, over the same distance, and in the same format,” Monnard said. “They are still competing (in the Greenhill Relay) but if you ask us what the goal of this trip is, how they race is not even in the top five. It is all about fun.”
This overnight trip helps solidify the team culture and goals according to assistant coaches Destiny Warrior and Emily Bonner. “Now is the wakeup call,” Bonner said. “Our goal is to make state as a team and now is the time to realize these goals.”
Everywhere you looked at the race you could see Tiger orange and black. Norman brought the entire varsity and JV teams to the race, and many parents made the trip as well. “This reflects the kind of program we are building,” Bonner said. “People want to be a part of it.”
Norman High’s varsity girls placed seventh (40:05). Senior Payton Fox, juniors Charlotte Gentry and Jennifer Jessup and sophomore Gabby Beck represented the Tigers.
Norman’s High’s first varsity boys team placed seventh also (34:09) with a unique lineup featuring a freshman (Aidan Morgan), sophomore (Ben Liesenfeld), junior (Kohtaka Orikasa), and senior (Dane Adams). Norman’s second boys varsity team finished ninth (34:48) with seniors Cody Bunting and Aren Lyons running with juniors Josh Robinson and Ezra Bailey.
Norman High’s cross country team next competes Sept. 2 back in Norman at the Brookhaven Run.
