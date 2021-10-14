Norman High Football: Improving Tigers can't let down against Jaguars

Westmoore visits Harve Collins field tonight to play Norman High and it's a game not unlike many October contests since coach Rocky Martin took over the program.
“Towards the end of the year, the last three or four years, the last four games are always extremely important and you know, we’ve just got to take it one week at a time,” he said.
Additionally, Martin said, “We’ve got goals,” and that’s why tonight is so important."
Among those "goals" is reaching the playoffs.
Two weeks ago, the Tigers topped Edmond Memorial 45-28. A week ago, they lost, but did not get blown off the field in a 49-21 defeat at No. 1 Jenks.
Tonight, they’ve got the Jaguars, who are 1-5 and 0-3 in the district. Nonetheless, Westmoore remains a team that absolutely gets Martin’s attention.
“A lot of people just focus on their record, but if you watch them play and you watch them and Broken Arrow go down to the buzzer … they lost to Enid but that’s a much improved football team …,” he said. “If you watch them play and really watch them like we do, they’re dangerous. They have athletes all over the place.”
In district 6AI-1 play, the Jaguars have lost 19-12 to Broken Arrow, 48-21 to Edmond Santa Fe and 28-21 to Enid. Westmoore's lone victory was a 35-14 decision over Southmoore on Sept. 10.
Should the Tigers prevail, they’ll move to 3-4 and 2-2 in the district, a position from which they would likely need to win two of three against Enid, Broken Arrow and Edmond Santa Fe to reach the playoffs.
It’s doable.
In part, it's doable, because the Tigers have improved over the course of the season.
“The offensive line has been incredible,” said Edric Lambert, who is sometimes the beneficiary of its pass blocking and sometimes of its run blocking. “Really big improvement. Every day they’ve worked their butt off and it just shows.”
Early in the season, the Tigers' only running threat, pretty much, was quarterback Tias McClarty, often scrambling after the play had broken down.
He still leads the Tigers with 852 yards, but the running game has become balanced with the emergence of the line and running backs Devin Alexander (428) and Xavier Shackelford (386) gaining big yardage behind it.
As a team, the Tigers are averaging 7.1 yards per carry.
NHS’ passing game has room to improve, but its 119.2 yards-per-outing average still means the Tigers are putting up a healthy 399.9 yards per game of total offense.
Those are good numbers, but today is a new day.
The Tigers and Jags kick off at 7 p.m.
“We’ve go to control the line of scrimmage,” Martin said. “On both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively in this football game.
“We’ve got to be disciplined. We can’t turn the ball over and we can’t give up big plays defensively.”
The Tigers can’t do the T-Wolves any favors.
It’s one week at a time, but the consequences of doing the Jags’ work for them could be felt well beyond tonight.
“It’s always in the back of our mind,” Lambert said of the playoffs.
Take care of business against Westmoore and NHS will move closer to reaching them.