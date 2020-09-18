MUSTANG — How the season goes, and how much of it actually gets played, will ultimately determine how what happened Friday night at Bronco Stadium is remembered.
Yet, for now, lets go with how it was the night Norman High quarterback Tias McClarty burst onto the Class 6A-I football scene.
Fourth-ranked Mustang will likely remember it as the night it came from 13 points down to prevail by a point, 34-33, in overtime.
In the Tiger locker room, or just down on the field when it was over, as coach Rocky Martin addressed his team — “You showed me your fight,” he said — the Tigers are bound remember it as the night they took a top-five team into OT away from home after conducting four practices in three weeks and just two the week of the game.
“We really only had one practice where we could game-plan for them,” NHS receiver Jaden Bray said.
Yet, for those who made the trip, it’s hard not to settle on McClarty, NHS’ sophomore quarterback making his first varsity start.
Through the air, he finished 10 of 18 with two TD tosses and one two-point toss after the Tigers’ final regulation score, putting NHS on top 27-20 with 3:06 remaining in the third quarter.
There were two interceptions, too, though one of them took a blown interference call to stand-up, an uncalled penalty that kept Bray from coming back to the ball in the end zone.
McClarty also ran for 108 yards on 17 carries, two for touchdowns, one from a yard out and the other from 56 when he burst through the middle of the line and split a pair of defensive backs about 20 yards down the field like they were two sides of a closing elevator door that couldn’t keep him out.
All that and his very best effort didn’t even count, when he eluded the entire Mustang defensive line well behind the line of scrimmage before finding Edric Lambert under ridiculous pressure, who then himself eluded the rest of the Bronco defense for what would have been a 29-yard touchdown had one of his lineman not overzealously retreated to help, getting caught blocking in the back for the effort.
What had been fourth-and-11 therefore became fourth-and-39. No problem, McClarty, who can punt, too, pinned Mustang at its own 5 with a 52-yard effort.
Though it wasn’t quite enough, McClarty offered his next best at the very end, facing fourth-and-goal from the 2 one play after a defensive holding call earned by Bray kept the game going.
That’s when he calmly found Lambert over the middle for the score, leaving the Tigers the option to tie it up with a kick or win it with something else on the next play.
NHS tried to win it, but Lambert’s throw was beyond Bray’s reach in the back right corner of the end zone.
“He played great,” Bray said.
Bray wasn’t too bad either, catching four passes for 122 yards. None went for scores, though first-quarter grabs of 44 and 42 set up the Tigers’ first two scores, a 6-yard run and an 8-yard reception, both belonging to Taylor Harris.
Led by running backs Devyn Martin, Dominique Dunn and quarterback Tristen Russell, Mustang ran for 255 yards on 53 carries.
Dunn and Russell accounted for five touchdowns, every one on the ground.
Like any team after its first game, the Tigers have plenty to work on. Not like many teams, against the backdrop of a quarantine, very little preparation and behind a young quarterback getting his first chance, they did everything but win.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” Martin said.
