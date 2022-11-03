OWASSO — For the second drive in a row, Norman High’s defense appeared to be putting its foot down.
Owasso took over possession at the Tigers’ 42-yard line with a three-point lead and 5:12 remaining in the game. The Rams slowly marched down the field, all the way to the Norman High 15 with just over two minutes remaining in the game.
On the next play, Daniel Gaier and Behr Boyd broke through the Rams’ front five and brought the quarterback down seven yards behind the line of scrimmage. Two plays later, it was Brody Boyd chasing Mason Willingham out of the pocket, eventually shoving him out of bounds for a five-yard loss.
Facing a fourth-and-22 from the 27-yard line, Willingham took the next snap and immediately lobbed it towards the right sideline. Norman High’s cornerback was in a good position, but Anthony Hills made an athletic play to jump up and secure the ball in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown.
The 27-yard touchdown pass with 1:22 left sealed a 24-14 win for Owasso in the regular season finale.
“The kid made a play, flat-out,” NHS head Rocky Martin said. “My corner, Kenny, was in a really good position on that last one. They threw it up and No. 88 made a great play and he’s been making those plays. We knew going into it that that was their guy. Hats off to him and their coaching staff. Their kids played hard and it was fun, it was a playoff atmosphere.”
With Norman High, Edmond Memorial and Edmond North each losing on Thursday night, the Tigers will be the No. 5 seed heading into the playoffs. They’re expected to face Broken Arrow on the road.
The winning score was one of two second-half touchdowns for the Rams, with both coming on fourth-and-long situations. The first came on the Rams’ second possession of the second half, when Willingham found Hills open on a slant route across the middle of the field for a 16-yard score.
Trailing by two possessions for the second time in the game, Norman High wasted little time finding the end zone on their next drive. Junior running back Devin Alexander took a handoff up the left side and burst through a small hole between the tackles.
The hole disappeared quickly, but Alexander used his speed to avoid a tackler and run 79-yards down the sideline for a touchdown.
Alexander led all backs with over 100 yards rushing on 11 carries. Quarterback Tias McClarty took the majority of the load in the running game, carrying the ball 16 times for 75 yards.
Typically a big-play threat for the Tigers, McClarty was forced to get most of his production pounding out four and five yard runs.
“Really good, really good,” Martin said about McClarty. “He had to earn it, they’re a great defense. They’re really well coached and we knew going into it that they were going to focus on Tias and Tias did a good job of still getting positive yards. That’s going to open up big plays for Devin and our other backs.”
Norman High finished with 205 yards of total offense after being held scoreless in the first half. The Rams were held to under 100 yards rushing in the game, but had over 190 through the air.
Norman High’s defense had seven tackles for loss in the second half alone and at least one on each of the Rams’ second-half drives.
“Obviously the effort’s there, the fight’s there,” Martin said. “We played to the end, it was just three or four plays that were the difference in this game. I don’t think we were necessarily intimidated by playing up here. I thought the guys prepared well, I thought pregame was good. We just hurt ourselves with a couple of drives early in the game. That’s the deal, in these big games the difference in a football game is three or four plays.”
Norman High closes out the regular season 3-7 after an 0-4 start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.