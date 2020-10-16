Norman High football: Tale of two halves bites Tigers hard

MOORE — It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.
Not much ends well when that description fits and so it was for Norman High, which had a game in hand with a minute remaining in the third quarter only for it to turn irretrievable in the fourth.
Westmoore topped NHS 39-35 and all the ways it might have ended better are numerous.
If the Tigers had not been hit with a roughing-the-passer call on the Jaguars’ first snap of the fourth quarter, because it brought back Isaac Raymond-Brown’s second interception, allowing the Jaguars retain possession and go 29 yards over their next two plays, pulling within 35-32 on a 3-yard run from Brandon Arnold.
If the Tigers had not committed more than 100 yards in second-half penalties after being penalized for zero the opening 24 minutes because that’s too much for any team to overcome in a competitive game.
If the Tigers had converted fourth-and-2 from the Westmoore 12 as the clock approached three minutes remaining, but Westmoore played McClarty’s option roll well and when he pitched too late, the ball bounced harmlessly out of bounds.
The Jags needed two first downs to end the game, which they got.
For NHS, it will be remembered as one that never should have gotten away but did.
For Westmoore, it will be recalled for the gargantuan night of quarterback Dayton Wolfe, who carried 26 times for 139 yards and completed 14 of 24 tosses for 249 and four touchdowns.
He threw two interceptions, too, the first to Luke Morrow and the second to Brown, but the Jag faithful are sure to forget them.
Everything appeared terrific for NHS after McClarty went 79 yards, up the middle on a zone read, to put the Tigers on top 35-19 with 1:08 remaining in the third quarter.
The scamper complimented McCarty’s 42-yard scoring dash in the second quarter and, coming after both teams had traded after-half turnovers and punts, appeared to make it clear it would be the Tigers’ night.
Things still appeared reasonable after Westmoore answered with 0:01 left on the third-quarter clock, Wolfe hitting Kevion Williams for a 49-yard score. And the Tigers still led after Ja Quan Richardson picked McClarty off on the Tigers next series, a turnover that yielded Arnold’s score.
However, Tiger hopes turned bleak after McClarty’s next throw.
Intercepted by Lamondo Cargile, Westmoore needed five plays to go 36 yards and score what wound up the winning touchdown, Wolfe finding fellow quarterback Zane Chavez — on the roster, at least — for a 5-yard score.
NHS coach Rocky Martin liked what he saw early.
“The offense has a great week of practice,” he said. “I told them, ‘If you guys can play like you just practiced …’ and that’s what they did in the first half.”
It wasn’t just McClarty on the ground. Jayven Jackson finished with 15 carries for 58 yards. Edric Lambert added 32 on six attempts.
McClarty didn’t have to chase down any errant snaps in the first half either. So confident in their offensive line’s dependability 22 minutes into the game, NHS' coaches called for McClarty to throw from his own end zone facing first-and-10 from the 2. It wasn’t complete but he had time.
The second half, McClarty’s home run gallop aside, was a different story.
“It’s just frustration,” Martin said of his squad’s second-half flag storm, “and that’s where we’ve got to keep our composure. It’s easy to lose composure when things aren’t going your way, and that’s where we have to be tougher as a team.”
The Tigers fell to 1-4 and 1-3 in District 6A-I-1. The Jaguars improved to 3-2 and 2-1.
Next up, the Tigers face an Enid team that’s actually won three games.
If they can do half of what they did against the Jags, they’re likely to win. Or lose. It’s all about which half.
“The first half,” Martin said, “we played like I knew we were capable of playing.”
It just didn’t last.