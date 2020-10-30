BROKEN ARROW — About four minutes remained when the ball was handed off to Broken Arrow’s Lance Young, the home-team Tigers facing third-and-2 near midfield.
Young never made it back to the line of scrimmage, being met instead by Norman High's Marques Kettles and Willie Prince.
Next play, Broken Arrow’s Seth Dodd booted his fourth punt of the game, marking one of nine times Broken Arrow possessed the ball without scoring.
Though the final was 35-7 for the home team, it had little to do with the defensive failings of the visiting team and that was the best thing about NHS’ trip up the turnpike.
The worst thing?
The almost bagel on the right side of that final score was entirely resemblant of NHS’ offensive struggles.
At halftime, the Tigers — the visiting Tigers — had gained the grand sum of 18 yards and failed to record even a single first down. And when NHS finally picked up a first down, in the middle of the third quarter, it hardly mattered because three plays later, thanks to a botched exchange between quarterback Tias McClarty and running back Jayven Jackson, the ball was back in Broken Arrow’s hands.
A difficult night for McClarty, he ran for just 23 yards on 17 carries, completed 2 of 6 passes for 3 yards, and suffered a pair of interceptions, one of them a pick six trying to force a throw into the middle of the field during the Tigers' offensive series prior to the fumbled exchange.
When Sterling Ramsey brought his interception back 34 yards with 8:29 remaining in the third quarter, Broken Arrow led 28-0.
To that point, though NHS’ offense had gone almost nowhere, it arguably remained a ballgame thanks to the Tigers’ defensive effort.
Afterward, not so much.
NHS coach Rocky Martin didn’t want to come down too hard on his offense’s ability to stand up to Broken Arrow, merely saying “they had guys in our backfield at times.”
It was probably the majority of the time, leading to NHS finishing with 152 yards of total offense, 81 of it in the fourth quarter and 42 of that on a fourth-and-1 throw from Zack Stone to Jaden Bray, Stone having come in for McClarty after the Tiger quarterback, according to Martin, “tweaked” his hand.
Bray’s TD grab, one of his four catches, coming with 5:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, forged the game’s final score, a figure that could have been far more lopsided.
Broken Arrow actually scored fewer touchdowns (four) than NHS committed turnovers (five).
The NHS defense got three takeaways itself, one a singular interception from Micaiah Bivens, pulling the ball from the intended receiver’s hands; one a fumble recovery after Broken Arrow had scored all its points; and another on a gang sack of quarterback Jake Raines that handed the Tiger offense the ball 15 yards from from the end zone in the first quarter.
However, from there, NHS lost 8 yards before turning the ball over on downs.
NHS linebacker C.J. McClendon, asked to guess how many tackles he made behind the line of scrimmage, thought it might have been as many as eight.
His memory may have been hopeful, but he was all over the place, leading a defense that did everything it could to keep its team in the game.
“We communicated better, we played through the whistle,” McClendon said of himself and his mates. “We played hard all four downs and all four quarters.”
Martin concurred.
“The effort’s there, they’re playing hard and we’ve seen it the last three weeks,” he said before lamenting “and that’s what I’ve been talking about, we’re not clicking in all three phases.”
Friday night at Broken Arrow, one phase was better than no phases, but it was still only one.
