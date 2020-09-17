Norman High football: Though young, Tigers appear to have a leader behind center in McClarty

What Norman High will look like this season and how the Tigers might look at Mustang tonight could be two very different things.
Presumedly, NHS will be whoever it’s supposed to be once reaching the heart of the campaign.
Yet, tonight, after missing Weeks 1 and 2 to coronavirus setbacks, the Tigers will take the field having been through just four practices since enjoying a fairly successful scrimmage against Stillwater way back on Aug. 27 and just two of those four sessions were this week.
It would appear to be precisely the wrong way to break in a first-year sophomore starting quarterback. Then again, Tias McClarty may be just the kind of young athlete to handle it.
The way he carries himself, there’s a sense he’s been there before, though he hasn’t.
“He’s a competitor,” Norman High coach Rocky Martin said, slowly, making sure it’s clear he means it. “That’s the biggest thing with him is he loves to compete. He’s a hard worker.”
Watching McClarty, who stands 5-foot-9 — he says he’s still growing — one’s bound to notice his arm, his command of the line of scrimmage and a seriousness beyond his years.
In that Stillwater scrimmage, McClarty didn’t have a great deal of success throwing to senior Jaden Bray, one of the state’s best pass-catchers and an Oklahoma State commit, in the conventional sense.
Only one time Bray was targeted, did McClarty complete a pass. Of course, it was for a touchdown and three others became 40 yards in Stillwater penalties, and all that in just a half.
If McClarty can carry that kind of connection with Bray into tonight, despite so little practice, things might go very well for the Tigers.
“He can rip the ball and throw the football pretty good,” Martin said. “He’s done a really good job. He’s grown up quick … He works really, really hard.”
Asked what marks him as a player, McClarty went with an intangible.
“I go 100 percent every play,” he said.
Notable may be how quickly he got his head around the idea of leading the Tiger offense.
“Coach [Michael] Collins said, one of my first practices going out there with the first team, ‘Just breathe; smile and breathe.’” McClarty said. “And after that, everything changed.”
A dual threat, McClarty has the strong arm of a thrower, but the nimble feet of a quarterback able to extend plays or, on occasion, have running plays designed for him.
Still, entering his first start, after not a great deal of organized preparation, it’s the intangibles that might carry him the furthest.
“Tyus has handled everything,” said Collins, the Tigers quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. “He’s handled the quarantine well, he’s taken charge, he’s stayed in shape.”
That’s not all.
“The biggest thing I told all the quarterbacks is, whoever the guys gravitate to as a natural leader, he’d be the starter. The guys just feed off of him,” Collins said. “The defense is cheering him on, the offense cheering him on … I would say the team picked the starting quarterback as much as coach Martin and I did.”
After not enough prep, it’s good to have a quarterback everybody believes in.