Norman High football: Tiger receiver Jaden Bray the complete package

It’s hard to describe from memory, but the best catch Norman High’s Jaden Bray may ever have made did not count.
Not only did it happen in a preseason scrimmage against Stillwater, right before the Tigers had to endure a whole two weeks of not practicing, missing the first two games on their schedule to a COVID-19 quarantine.
It was out of bounds, too.
It’s hard to describe, but an attempt can be made.
Bray went after the ball as though 90 percent certain it would take him out of bounds and, knowing that, did all he could to turn his 10 percent chance into a miracle
Well defended and knowing he’d finish wide, his play on the ball proved awkward because he began so far from it, trying to remain inbounds. But that’s what made it so great, the body control required to make the grab therefore off the charts.
Ultimately, his feet could not remain planted on the right side of the sideline. He had to leave them to make the catch and landed on the wrong side.
Did we mention all of it happened inside, and then outside, the end zone? Because on the next play, two or three defenders swarming, he elevated and took the ball from all of them.
Touchdown Tigers.
If you began watching NHS football that evening, Bray left you wowed with his hands, athleticism and concentration; more than enough to put him on your radar and take an interest.
Also, if that’s all you saw, you saw was a fraction.
• • •
Bray’s 6-foot-3 and maybe a little taller, Tiger receivers coach John Baldwin said, closing in on 200 pounds, yet it’s what he’s able to do with that size that makes hm special.
It’s easy to forget it’s not all running and jumping and grabbing the football, unless, perhaps, you’re charged with defending Bray each day in practice, a ridiculously difficult assignment Tiger cornerback Luke Morrow faces most days.
“There’s no wasted movement in a single step he takes,” Morrow said. “It’s all just so clean and precise. I think that’s what separates him.”
Moments after hearing such praise, as though it made him uncomfortable, Bray told on himself.
“Some routes are easier than others,” he said, “like today in practice, I was supposed to break it at 15 [yards] and I actually messed up and broke it at 22.”
But the cut was immaculate, right?
“I don’t know,” Bray said. “I just work hard.”
Morrow was only getting started with the superlatives.
“It’s just the way he uses everything in his arsenal in a single step,” he said. “It could be slant, but he sells it like he’s running a go … It’s just his route-running and it’s probably one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen.”
Of course, when Bray was asked what coaches have told him on the recruiting trail, a trail no longer busy since verbally committing to Oklahoma State on June 6, it was none of the above.
“They mainly talk about how physical I am with my blocking,” he said. “A lot of coaches talk about my blocking because receivers are mostly just running around and catching the ball and don’t block.”
All this from a senior who didn’t play high school football until … last season?
• • •
That’s part of Bray’s story, too.
He grew up playing the game and played it through junior high, but when he got to high school, opted out. NHS, Oklahoma State and the young man himself are happy he returned, even if it’s hard to understand how he could make the move so late and develop his game so quickly.
By the time he committed to OSU, he was holding offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Arkansas and Baylor, among others, all of them coming long before he made that crazy out-of-bounds catch against Stillwater.
“I just want to be great at everything I’m doing,” Bray said, which might have sounded quite aloof if he’d stopped there, but he didn’t. “When I came onto the field last year, I felt like we had a lot of guys that pushed me, so I could never take a play off. We had great receivers here last year like Andrew Young and Jonah (Paden).”
His position coach can tell you what got Bray from there to here so quickly.
“He’s a very quick study, learns quickly and, literally, he was a sponge,” Baldwin said, describing Bray’s first high school football preseason. “He did everything, he trusted everything that I told him, there was nothing that he questioned.”
Quick studies are hard to come by. Those driven by that fortuitous gift to learn more and more, faster and faster are fewer still.
“I work harder in practice so the games are easier,” Bray said. “I feel like none of the DBs I go against are better than the defenders that I go against in practice.”
If only it was easier for his offensive line, quarterback and coaches to get him the ball a little more.
• • •
Enid visits Harve Collins Field tonight, a game Bray will enter having caught 17 passes for 307 yards and two scores. He has also brought a punt back for a touchdown.
There’s nothing wrong with 17 catches at 18.1 yards a pop, but when you’ve got a player like Bray on your team, more is better.
“We’re not going to force feed him the ball,” Baldwin said. “We’re not going to do that.”
Not that the Tigers won’t try when they must, because there are times, Baldwin acknowledged, “where we’ll say, ‘Hey, you know, on this post or this fade … look at the D-I commit out there to the right.’”
Yet, all things being equal, the Tiger staff would prefer to not be thrust into that position. Of course, if they could get the ball in Bray’s hands more in the regular course of things, they likely wouldn't be.
Perhaps that will happen beginning tonight.
“If you look at the productivity of our offense the last two weeks, we’re really coming along,” NHS head coach Rocky Martin said.
Bray caught three passes for 74 yards against Westmoore last Friday — a 39-35 loss — one of them a 47-yard score.
Maybe there’s more coming.
Bray, the Tigers, their coaches would all like that.
Not that it must happen to keep their best receiver engaged.
Frustration’s not his thing.
“He’s going to work,” Martin said, “the same amount of work.”
Since he returned to the game, that’s a lot of work.