Norman High Football: Tiger scrimmage offers evidence offensive line will be vastly improved

There are images that stick from Norman High’s last football season.
There is the great Jaden Bray, now at Oklahoma State, catching passes. There is quarterback Tias McClarty electrically scrambling, sometimes for big gains. Every once in a while, broke into the open field.
However, Bray did not make as many grabs as the Tigers would have liked, Jackson did not find the open field nearly enough and McClarty wasn’t supposed to be scrambling to avoid so many sacks.
NHS’ offensive line struggled to find a lasting level of consistency and as it struggled, playmakers’ opportunities to make plays were diminished.
This year may be different and some of it was on display during the intrasquad scrimmage NHS put on Saturday morning at Harve Collins Field.
Early, McClarty and Holden Kee, alternating behind center with the first-team offense, struggled to find the range, though not because they didn’t have time to throw. Eventually, they found it and had time then, too.
Running backs Xavier Shackelford and Taylor Harris stuck out, in part because they had the space to stick out
Viliami Makahununiu, NHS’ senior left tackle, regarded as one of the state’s best line prospects, believes his unit delivered.
“I thought the offensive line did really well today,” he said.
One of the scrimmage’s best moments, Shackelford took a handoff facing third-and-9 at the 11-yard line. At the 5, he managed to shake two defenders, delivering a blow to both with his right shoulder, bouncing left and into the end zone.
Shackelford created the touchdown, but it was his line that left him untouched, gathering speed and power until he lowered the shoulder.
NHS head coach Rocky Martin said “we still have a couple spots to fill” beyond Makahununiu and fellow returning starters Cayde Spencer and Deuce Trenary.
Makahununiu, though, sounded pretty sure he had it all figured out.
“Me at left tackle, Ben Gattis at left guard, Dennis Lafferty at center, Hunter Ellis and right guard and Cayde Spencer at right tackle,” he said. “Deuce Trenary will be rotating in at center and right guard.”
He sounded just as certain it will be a better unit than a year ago.
“I think our line will be much better because we have many more returners,” Makahununiu said. “Last year, I was the only player with experience … You can very much see the difference.”
McClarty’s certain, too, believing he’ll run because he’s supposed to run, not because he must.
“I’ll have plenty of time in the pocket,” he said.
Kee had time when he hit Edric Lambert crossing into the end zone, facing second-and-goal from the 8.
A testament to the Tiger defense, which had a fine scrimmage, those plays were the first-team offense’s only touchdowns and came during the red-zone portion of the scrimmage, when the offensive was given the ball at the 20- and then the 10-yard line.
The Tiger offense had success moving the ball during the regular portion of the scrimmage, but failed to finish drives.
Quarterbacking the second unit, Landen Roop — who got some first-team snaps, too — also during the red-zone portion, hit Max Wilson for a 20-yard score.
The best offensive days likely belonged to Shackelford and Harris.
Shackelford had the TD and earlier an 18-yard run. Harris turned in a 19-yard pickup on the scrimmage’s second snap.
“They need to keep it inside and pound it downhill, they’re really good,” Martin said. “Then you get them out in the open, they can both go.”
If Makahununiu’s right about his unit, a lot more “out in the open” will be created in the Tiger offense this season.