Norman High football: Tigers can't quite finish huge upset at Edmond Santa Fe

EDMOND — Everything seems to point toward Norman High’s day finally coming, maybe even this season.
One week earlier, the Tiger defense had proven itself at Broken Arrow. On this Friday, at Edmond Santa Fe, it was the offensive line’s turn to offer its best.
Gone were the errant snaps; gone was allowing the opponent’s defensive line to set up shop in the Tiger backfield, even one belonging to the third-ranked team in the state, a unit Norman High coach Rocky Martin called “one of the best defensive lines in 6A football.”
Yet, the Tigers couldn’t quite finish. In position to land an upset for the ages, Santa Fe got away instead with a 42-31 victory.
How close did NHS come?
Well, after leading 28-14 at the half, getting more than 100 yards on the ground from both quarterback Tias McClarty and running back Jayven Jackson, all before intermission, the Tigers found themselves locked in a 28-28 tie, facing first-and-goal from the 1-yard line following a 17-yard gallop from McClarty in the middle of the fourth quarter.
Jackson lost 2.
McClarty gained 2.
McClarty was stopped again.
Colyn Wade kicked an 18-yard field goal with 5:06 remaining, putting NHS on top 31-28.
“I’d rather just get the points right there,” Martin said.
Using the first half as a reference, the call was sound. The Wolves picked up five first downs and gained just 80 yards, a far cry from the Tigers’ 16 and 262.
What Martin might not have planned for was Santa Fe moving return threat Angelo Rankin forward to receive the high short kick many would have fair caught. Rankin, though, fielded it live, broke a couple tackles and went 64 yards to paydirt, giving the Wolves their first lead, 35-31.
Yet, if there was a flaw in Rankin’s electric return, it was taking just 10 seconds to give his team the lead, leaving 4:56 for NHS to go win the game.
NHS couldn't get moving.
Facing fourth-and-2 from the 22, Martin had his offensive lined up to go for it, but when a false start made it fourth-and-7, Martin chose to punt, hoping his team could get the ball back one more time with one more chance.
Instead, Santa Fe took only 40 seconds to run three plays, gain 51 yards and post the final score via Micah Snoddy’s 6-yard touchdown run with 1:55 remaining.
The Tigers outgained the Wolves 374 yards to 256.
McClarty finished with 141 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, throwing for another score, 8 yards to Edric Lambert.
Jackson finished with 131 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.
Lambert caught six of McClarty’s 11 completions, spanning 60 yards.
Isaac Raymond-Brown stopped two Santa Fe drives himself, picking off Santa Fe quarterback Scott Pfeiffer twice.
Santa Fe’s Ethane Hyche led the Wolves with 172 yards on 18 carries, four of them into the end zone from 12, 1, 4 and 32 yards.
The duel between two of the state’s finest receivers, NHS’ Jaden Bray and Santa Fe’s Talyn Shettron, did not materialize, each catching a single pass, Bray's for 7 yards and Shettron's for 8.
The Tigers finished the regular season 2-6 and 2-5 in District 6A-I-1. The Wolves moved to 7-2 and 6-0.
Not for the first time, Martin announced his team “close.”
“If people don’t think we’re a good football team by looking at our record,” he said, “they haven’t watched us play.”
If the Tigers are to turn their promise into one huge victory before the season ends, it will have to come in the playoffs.
Though not yet in stone, like a gift to the city, a postseason Crosstown Clash could be in store, the Timberwolves currently ranked the No. 3 team in their district and the Tigers No. 6 in theirs.
Teams, though, have the choice to opt into the playoffs or not.
Brackets are due Sunday.
Stay tuned.