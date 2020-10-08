Turns out, there’s at least one football team in Norman that knows how to turn the other team over.
Then again, if you can’t break even — or approach breaking even — in the trenches, leaving your quarterback to run for his life, frequently taking big losses after picking up off-target shotgun snaps, it’s still going to be very hard to prevail.
Such was the Tigers’ fate Thursday night at Harve Collins Field.
Playing second-ranked Jenks, Norman High forced and recovered a trio of Trojan fumbles and picked off quarterback Stephen Kittleman twice.
Also, the Tigers fell 42-13.
“The effort’s there,” NHS coach Rocky Martin said.
That much is clear.
NHS fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter, yet responded by turning the Trojans over the next three times they had the ball, getting a fumble recovery from C.J. McClendon, an interception from McClendon and an interception from Luke Morrow.
The Tigers turned the first one into seven points, when quarterback Tias McClarty found Jaden Bray for an 18-yard score, but that was it until McClarty plunged across the goal line from 2 yards on the game’s final snap.
Had the Tigers turned those first-half Trojan cough-ups into even seven more points, perhaps the rest of the game would have played out differently.
“We’re really close,” Martin said. “We’ve just got to clean a lot of stuff up.”
The Tiger coach would appear to be right on both counts.
When McClarty received protection, a terrific play tended to follow.
Throwing the ball away to avoid sacks several times, the Tiger quarterback turned his 11 completions — on 27 throws — into 149 yards, six of them going for 15 or more.
On the ground, Jayven Jackson gained 71 yards on 15 carries and McClarty, if his losses — produced by poor snaps and lackluster protection — are subtracted, picked up 86 on 13. Instead, his actual numbers were 51 on 16.
Five times he was forced to recover errant snaps off the ground.
“Guys are running free, there’s no doubt about it,” Martin said of the Trojans’ defensive front’s propensity to finish in the Tiger backfield. “We’ve got to see whether it was protection, whether it was snaps.”
It was clearly one or the other.
Jenks received a trifecta of touchdown catches from Jayden Patrick, from 11, 49 and 15 yards.
Grant Lohr turned his 18 carries into 126 yards and a touchdown. Brock Smith turned his 10 into 88 and a score, all of it in the fourth quarter.
Jenks gained 457 yards from scrimmage. NHS gained 272.
Bottom line for the Tigers?
Given all the turnovers they forced and the one three-and-out that resulted in Jenks’ lone punt, they stopped the Trojans six times. All in all, thats a pretty strong showing against one of the state’s best teams.
The problem?
Inevitably, the Trojans would get the ball right back as the Tigers continually failed to sustain drives.
“I think the defense played hard. I think the defense had a great week of practice,” Martin said. “I’m proud of the way they played.”
NHS fell to 1-3 and 1-2 in District 6A-I-1, while Jenks improved to 4-1 and 2-0.
Next up, the Tigers travel to take on Westmoore, a game that could be a must-win if they’re to challenge for a playoff spot.
“We have to go in with the mindset that each game is winnable,” said Martin, who quickly returned to the duel just played. “Even though the score really didn’t show it, we played with them.”
Much of the time, they did.
