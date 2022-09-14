Slow starts have been crushing for Norman High through the first two games of the season.
Defensively, the Tigers have netted opponents a combined 42 points during the first three drives against Norman North and Moore. On the other side of the ball, negative plays and penalties have stalled the Tigers’ drives before they could come away with any points.
As his team battles through a brutal stretch to start the season, Norman High head coach Rocky Martin said the biggest key going into Friday’s matchup with Class 6A-II No. 1 Stillwater will be whether the team is able to avoid another slow start.
“We have to start fast on both sides of the ball,” Martin said. “We’ve been getting in a hole, and defensively giving up big plays, and then offensively whether it’s a three-and-out or getting behind the chains — those are the things that we’ve got to clean up.”
The Ponies are the consensus No. 1 team in the 6A-II AP Poll for the second week in a row coming off a 9-3 season last year. Last week, they defeated Yukon 55-9 and opened the season with a 41-27 win over Greenwood (Ark.).
Stillwater is led by senior quarterback Gage Gundy, the youngest son of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Stillwater likes to spread the ball around in the passing game, and Gundy gives them a dynamic passer to distribute the ball to the team’s other playmakers.
The Tigers faced a similar scheme last week against Moore, but the Ponies will be looking to establish the running game more.
“Moore is a true spread offense and what Stillwater does is a lot of times put two backs in the backfield,” Martin said. “They’re still a big zone and counter team so they’re still looking to run. They’re pretty balanced as well, I think they’re about 53-47 percent pass to run.
“Then obviously their quarterback, Gundy, he can sling it around. He’s got a great arm and he can make every throw in the book.”
Martin said the team expects to have running backs Devin Alexander and Xavier Shackelford back from injury against Stillwater.
With uncertainty surrounding the rushing attack, the Tigers will need to find a way to keep the defense from stacking the box with the pass. The Tigers haven’t been able to find any consistency through the air through the first two games, passing for under 200 yards with two interceptions.
The team knows it has the talent to find big plays in the passing game, but Martin said the key to finding more consistent offense comes down to timing and protection.
“We’ve got to make sure we’ve got the protection set right and then we’ve got to give our quarterbacks time,” he said. “And then we’ve got to make sure our pre-snap reads are there, and I think our receivers have done a great job of route running and catching the ball when it’s there.
“It’s a timing thing and we’ve got to start clicking. Week three right before district we’ve got to start clicking.”
The Tigers take on Stillwater at 7 p.m. at Stillwater High School.
