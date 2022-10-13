EDMOND — After holding strong for two quarters, Norman High’s defense was finally starting to waver.
Edmond Santa Fe trailed by two scores with just over two minutes remaining in the game when quarterback Daniel Newton found wide receiver Quasim Kareem on a screen pass for a 31-yard score on third-and-10 to cut the Tigers’ lead to three. It was just the second touchdown the Tigers’ defense had allowed all game and the first since late in the second quarter.
The Tigers fumbled on third-and-8 from near midfield on the ensuing possession, giving the Wolves 1:33 to tie the game with a field goal or take the lead with a touchdown. Behr Boyd sacked Newton on first down and Edmond Santa Fe was penalized on the next two plays to set up a third-and-27 from its own 32-yard line.
Needing a big play, Newton rolled to his right and heaved a high pass to Cade Nelson. Norman High cornerback Kurt Carter was in good position but mistimed his jump, allowing Nelson to make the catch as he was falling to the ground to convert the first down.
The 44-yard completion put Edmond Santa Fe inside the Norman High 30-yard line and close to field goal range.
Three players later, the Wolves went right back at Carter. The junior defensive back lost his footing early in the route but was able to recover and turned around just in time to intercept Nelson’s pass.
“I thought we played really physical defensively. I thought we tackled well,” NHS head coach Rocky Martin said. “Then obviously we came up big at the end which is huge for this team. Huge, huge, huge because we’ve been close a lot. Just a credit to the seniors.”
The 20-17 win brings Norman High (2-5, 2-2) back to .500 on the season in district play with three games remaining.
Edmond Santa Fe converted on four third or fourth down conversions in the final two drives to extend drives and keep the Tigers’ defense on the field. Norman High’s offense got off to another fast start on Thursday night, but was shut out after halftime.
Dax Noles threw his second passing touchdown to Lavonte Aldrige this season on the Tigers’ first possession of the game. Late in the first quarter, the Tigers faced a third-and-goal from the two-yard line and Tias McClarty was able to punch it in to extend the lead to 13-3.
Norman High had over 100 yards of total offense in each of the first two quarters but were held to just 30 yards in the second half.
“We’ve got to watch a lot of tape. The big thing is we can’t have negative plays,” Martin said. “… We’ll watch the film and see what went wrong, but I thought that in the first half the offense was outstanding. They really played well and we had a good game plan going in. We’ve just got to constantly get better.”
Norman High’s final touchdown came on a fourth-and-six from just outside the Wolves’ red zone. McClarty dropped back to pass and immediately fired a short pass to junior wide receiver Max Wilson.
The cornerback covering Wilson tried to jump the pass, but ended up running right into him. Wilson caught the pass through the contact and continued another 10 yards before diving into the end zone.
The conversion gave the Tigers a 20-3 lead, their biggest lead of the season.
“Huge, if you watch Max, obviously every wide receiver wants the ball and we try to get Max the ball a lot, but if you want to know what type of football player he is, watch Max when he doesn’t have the ball,” Martin said. “His blocking, how physical he plays — that’s what you want from a team player and that’s what he does.”
Norman High will be back at home next week for a big matchup with Mustang.
