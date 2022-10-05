It’s been a quick week for Norman High.
Late last Friday night, the Tigers were celebrating inside Harve Collins Stadium after a game-winning touchdown paved the way for their first win of the season. The Tigers didn’t have long to celebrate, though, as a quick turnaround has the team preparing for its toughest test of the season.
The Tigers have already played a pair of Thursday night games so shortened weeks aren't uncommon for the team, but facing Tulsa Union on a few days of practice won't be easy. Union enters Thursday’s game riding a five-game winning streak and is the No. 2-ranked team in the Class 6A-I AP Prep Poll. The Redhawks have only lost to one opponent since the 2020 season.
Norman High wants to continue to build on the momentum from last week but will have its hands full against a Union team that’s outscoring opponents by an average of 35.8 points per game this season.
“They’re really good across the board,” NHS head coach Rocky Martin said.
Still, having less time to prepare will be something that both teams will need to overcome on Thursday. And while Union (5-0) is the favorite heading into the game, the Tigers' (1-4) offense presents a challenge.
Norman High hasn't been consistently dominant on the offensive side of the ball this season, but it has given defenses plenty to think about. The Tigers had four players finish with double-digit carries in their win over Edmond Memorial and three different players line up at quarterback.
The addition of the wildcat formation with Dax Noles behind center was effective last week and the Tigers will likely try to continue to implement that on Thursday.
"We’ve got to be good with what we can control and try to get movement up front and give time to Tias and Phoenix in the passing game," Martin said. "... This is a game where you can’t afford to hurt yourselves with a team that’s this good."
The two programs haven’t met on the football field in the last 10 years, but Norman High does have some familiarity with Union’s starting quarterback.
Sophomore quarterback Shaker Reisig was one of the biggest stories of the offseason after making the decision to transfer to Union from arch-rival Jenks. Reisig helped lead the Trojans to a state championship win over Union last season and had a hand in their 49-21 win over Norman High.
Joining Reisig in the backfield is senior back DJ McKinney, who Martin said is one of the best tailbacks his team will see this year.
“They’ve got good receivers who do a lot of things whether it’s [read-pass option] stuff or whether it’s a speed out, just getting a guy to miss can turn a little play into a big play real quick,” he said. “We’ve got to be good in tackling and just securing our gaps and playing sound defense.”
The Tigers have struggled with playing consistent, sound football this season. Norman High has been working to eliminate costly mistakes like slow starts and penalties, which can be difficult to overcome against one of the top teams in the state.
Norman High was tested early on in the season with its first three games coming against teams ranked in the top five of the AP Prep Poll, but it’s difficult to compare those opponents with the one it’ll see on Thursday night. The Tigers lost two of those games by a combined eight points and had several key players missing in a 42-7 loss to Moore.
Martin said his team is mostly healthy coming out of a short week, but he expects to continue to experiment with moving players around to different spots.
“We’ve had some tough teams on the front end no doubt and that obviously helps with the kids building confidence,” Martin said. “They know that if we play all three phases good we can hang with anyone. I think they’re playing with confidence right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.