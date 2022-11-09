In some ways, the direction of Norman High’s regular season was similar to the way it competed in games early in the season.
There was a slow start, dropping each of the first four games of the season despite having positive moments sprinkled throughout. Then things started to look more positive (a 38-34 win over Edmond Memorial at home), before inconsistent play caught back up to the Tigers and questions remained about the true potential of the team.
The Tigers needed a spark early in the season to put themselves in the win column, and found it in junior receiver Dax Noles. The Tigers brought Noles in on short-yardage situations as the primary ball carrier in the wildcat formation and has scored 13 times this season, including nine times on the ground.
It was just what Norman High seemed to need at the moment in the season, and the team responded with faster starts and finding more consistency throughout the game.
But as Norman High prepares to face Broken Arrow in the first round of the 6A state playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m., head coach Rocky Martin said opposing teams are catching on and that the Tigers need to find a way to continue to be successful in their scheme.
“We threw our heavy package in about a month ago and we had some success and we still have a little success, but teams are now putting in their packages too and so they’re keying it a lot more,” Martin said. “We’ll still use it sparingly, though, but we’ve got to get back to what we do, but we’ll still use it every now and then.”
The Tigers have had been explosive in their traditional offense throughout the season. However, that explosiveness has also come with lack of consistency.
Both of Norman High’s touchdowns came in the first half last week, before being shut out over the final two quarters in a game that was decided by 10 points.
“The big thing is we’ve got to finish,” Martin said. “We had the ball inside the 30 a number of times where we didn’t get any points. So that’s the biggest thing is when we get down there close to the red zone or in the red zone, we have to finish. Especially in games like this, we can’t be taking points off the board. “
Norman High’s first round opponent has been able to find its own success in the wildcat run game this season.
Broken Arrow has plenty of size on the offensive line and runs a two running back system that often uses multiple tight ends. Martin said the system isn’t too different from the Owasso offense the Tigers faced last week.
That should come as no surprise, as Broken Arrow head coach Josh Blankenship is the son of Owasso head coach Bill Blankenship. Broken Arrow plays sound, disciplined football, which is something Martin has been trying to prepare his team for this week.
Broken Arrow enters the game with six losses, but those six opponents have combined for just 10 losses. It’s won the other four games on its schedule by an average of 30 points per game.
“Both teams are really disciplined, Owasso’s really disciplined and so is Broken Arrow,” Martin said. “We’ve got to be smart on our end and we can’t do anything that hurts us, because they usually don’t. We’ve just got to play smart football.”
Norman High will be entering its first playoff atmosphere since the 2020 season, when the Tigers effectively had a home game against Norman North. This time they’ll have about a two-hour journey to play in front of a tough Broken Arrow crowd.
“I think it’s gonna be great,” Martin said. “It’s gonna be a playoff game obviously and Broken Arrow, we played there a couple years back. I think our kids are excited about it, it’s a tough place to play, but they’re excited and it should be fun.”
The winner of Friday’s game will advance to face Union in the state quarterfinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.