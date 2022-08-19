For Norman High head coach Rocky Martin, there were two main things he wanted to see from his team in their first action against live opponents.
He wanted them to play physical and he wanted them to play fast. If last season was any indication, the Tigers should have plenty of speed, but Friday’s scrimmage against Putnam City North proved that the team is working on becoming more physical up front.
Things weren’t always running smoothly, Norman High was slowed down by holding calls and mental mistakes through its first few possessions against the Panthers defense, but it didn’t take long for the Tigers’ skill position players to start making plays.
When the two teams went into a full, timed scrimmage, Norman High started to move the chains with consistency. Still, after their first possession ended inside the red zone on fourth and short, the defense came up with the first real score of the game when Behr Boyd took down the running back in the endzone for a safety.
“I thought it went pretty well for the first time in live action against somebody else,” NHS head coach Rocky Martin said. “I thought we were disciplined. I thought we played physical on both sides of the ball, especially on defense.”
The Panthers are coming off a 5-6 season that ended in the first round of the playoffs. The Tigers are coming off a 4-6 campaign and narrowly missed the playoffs.
NHS quarterback Tias McClarty showed off his athleticism from the first few snaps on Friday. Early in their first possession, McClarty rolled left, avoided a defender and then outran another to roll back to the right side and find his receiver for a 10-yard gain.
Later, he had a similar roll out to the left, but this time he chose to tuck it and run up the middle of the field. Max Wilson made a key block on a linebacker to allow McClarty to cut right towards the sideline.
As he was reaching the edge, JT Deaton came across the field and walled off a defender without drawing a penalty to allow McClarty to scamper into the endzone for a 52-yard touchdown run.
“I thought downfield, Max played a really good block and then same with JT,” Martin said. “JT was really smart, he could’ve really laid into a kid, but he played it smart and he led with his hands and he knew all he had to do was wall him off.”
McClarty credited the receivers for opening up space for him downfield.
“There was field and there was amazing blocking outside,” McClarty said about the run. “The receivers, we work on blocking in practice a lot. I couldn’t have done it without them and the line obviously. That’s what it takes.”
The Tigers’ offense only seemed to gain more confidence as the scrimmage went on. With senior Jenkins Gray carrying the ball, the Tigers were able to mix up the run and the pass to keep the chains moving.
Norman High also got Putnam City North’s defense to jump offsides four different times without a false start.
“I thought we put together drives well,” Martin said. “We stalled out a couple of times where we wanted to get it in, but overall pretty pleased for the first scrimmage.”
Defensively, junior linebacker Lance Eubanks capitalized on a poor throw across the middle and took it the other way another 15 yards before being knocked out of bounds. The Panthers struggled to find consistency in their run game and the Tigers’ front seven played a big role.
“I think all four linebackers are solid,” Martin said. “They were scrappy, they were aggressive. Lance Eubanks had an interception, Behr Boyd had the safety. Brody had a number of good tackles and Montgomery, Johnson as well. I didn’t see any busts, I thought they played pretty physical. I thought they played the run for the most part pretty good.”
The Tigers have another two weeks of practice before opening up the season against Norman North on Thursday, Sept. 1 at home.
