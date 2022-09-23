For the first time in the second half, Norman High’s offense started to find a rhythm during their first possession of the fourth quarter.
Trailing by seven points, the Tigers found themselves in a third-and-10 from their own side of the field. Quarterback Tias McClarty was swarmed in the backfield on a designed run, but the senior slipped two tackles and was able to break for the sideline.
McClarty was finally brought down after a 24-yard gain and followed it up with a seven-yard completion on first down, putting the Tigers just outside the red zone facing second-and-3. The next three plays consisted of a run that was blown up in the back field, an incomplete pass and a reverse that was stuffed by the defense on fourth-and-long.
Norman High’s most promising drive of the second half ended in a turnover on downs, but with over eight minutes remaining on the play clock, the Tigers needed one last stop to give the offense another chance.
It never came.
The Huskies put together a 14-play drive that lasted over eight minutes and ended at the Tigers’ one-yard line as time expired.
“Just us hurting ourselves,” NHS head coach Rocky Martin said about his takeaway from the game. “Long-yardage situations and fourth-and-10’s, then offensively penalty after penalty — we’re hurting ourselves. The effort is there, but we can’t afford to hurt ourselves, that’s the bottom line.”
The 24-17 loss came by way of 14 Norman High penalties that ended up costing the team over 100 yards in the game.
The Huskies converted on four third or fourth down situations to keep the drive alive late. Backup quarterback Mason Hill was brought in during short-yardage situations in the wildcat formation and was able to break tackles and push the pile to keep the chains moving.
Norman High allowed just three points in the second half but only had four offensive possessions after the break. Of Edmond North's five drives in the second half, two lasted five plays or shorter, while the other three lasted nine, 12 and 14 plays, respectively.
With the offense unable to get on the field, the defense continued to get worn out by a balanced Edmond North attack.
“I thought there were a number of times where we came up big and got a stop, got a couple stops, but when we needed to get a stop at the end, we didn’t,” Martin said.
The Tigers forced two turnovers in the game, including a 70-yard fumble recovery by senior defensive back Mareion Wade that tied the game 7-7 early in the first half. The scoop and score was made possible by big hit on the quarterback by Behr Boyd to knock the ball loose.
Wade picked up the ball on the run and actually ended up dropping the ball on the way to the end zone, but was able to grab his own fumble and advance it the rest of the way for a score.
The Tigers faced a fourth-and-30 on their next possession and ended up taking the lead on a 40-yard pass from Tias McClarty to Dax Noles. But the offense never found any consistency playing without its top two running backs in Devin Alexander and Xavier Shackelford.
The pair were back in action last week after missing time during the two previous games due to injury. Martin didn’t specify why Alexander and Shackelford weren’t available on Friday.
“Yeah, it’s a number of things,” Martin said. “I thought Jenkins came in and ran really hard and then when we put Tias in there, he did a good job. We’ve got to get better in a number of areas.”
The Huskies carried the ball 18 times for 87 yards in just two and a half offensive possessions in the fourth quarter. Norman High finished with 131 yards rushing in the game, led by McClarty’s 23 carries for over 100 yards rushing.
The Tigers will be back in action for their first home game since the season opener next week against Edmond Memorial.
