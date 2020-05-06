Jaden Bray added another offer from a Power 5 program and his first from the Southeastern Conference.
The Norman High receiver picked up a scholarship offer from Arkansas, he announced via his Twitter account Wednesday.
The Razorbacks are the first to offer Bray in nearly a month after Baylor did so on April 10. Bray's other notable offers include Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Southern Methodist and Kansas. He has 12 in total.
Bray is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com. Rivals lists the 6-foot-3 receiver as the No. 10 prospect from Oklahoma in the 2021 recruiting class, while 247Sports.com ranks him the 16th-best prospect in the state.
Bray is coming off a stellar junior season with NHS, which marked his first year playing football for the Tigers. He amassed 936 yards receiving on 40 catches to go with a team-leading 11 touchdown receptions.
