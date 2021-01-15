MOORE — Ranked No. 1, the Norman High girls, loaded with talent and, for a change, upperclassmen, too, are plenty capable of beating just about anybody with machine-like efficiency.
Tuesday night at fifth-ranked Moore, actually trailing for a moment in the third quarter, they quick-struck the Lions instead, winning 69-55.
It happened in a blink.
Up three points and nearing the end of the third quarter in what had become a back-and-forth game, NHS post Chantae Embry scored on a putback, following one of her team-high nine rebounds.
Next, point guard Kelbie Washington scored in transition, a rare occurrence up to that point in the contest.
Then, a blitz.
About 2 minutes remained in the frame when Washington pulled the ball out against Moore’s man defense.
Moore chose not to double-team and, eventually, Washington broke the Lions down for a driving layup.
Two possessions later, Washington broke the defense down again and found Aaliyah Henderson, who hit a layup in traffic and, getting fouled, made the free-throw to make it a 10-point game.
Before the Lions got the ball across halfcourt, Myka Perry had stolen it and gotten herself fouled at the basket. And after she hit two free throws, Henderson stole the inbounds and hit another layup to beat the buzzer.
In no time, it went from being anybody’s game to being the Tigers’, their lead stretching to 49-35 entering the fourth quarter.
“We just got the energy and started to work together more,” said Henderson, a sophomore, who finished with 22 points, hitting 8 of 10 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Though Moore never quit, the Lions were not closer than 13 points the length of the final frame.
The Tigers said their plan was to make things hard on Moore’s two bigs: 6-foot-3 Aaliyah Moore, who mostly plays in the post, but can score from anywhere; and 6-2 Raycheal Harjo, who mostly plays on the perimeter, but can score from anywhere.
They didn’t limit them much, but they didn’t let the other Lions beat them, either
Moore was a Warrior, finishing with 28 points and 17 rebounds, including 15 fourth-quarter points, trying in vain to keep the Lions close. Harjo added 22 and five rebounds.
Peyton Andrews helped facilitate Moore and Harjo, dishing eight assists.
Yet, she was just one of two other Lions to score, finishing with two free throws to go with Brooklyn Haywood’s three free throws.
It wasn’t nearly enough to keep up with the Tigers.
Beyond Henderson’s output, Mikayla Parks hit 5 of 8 from the field and all seven of her free throws, all in the fourth quarter, to finish with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Washington added 12 points, five steals and three assists. Embry added six points to go with her boards.
Early, the Tigers pulled out to a 21-13 advantage, scoring the first seven points of the second quarter. Yet, not long after, they were up only a point at the half.
Who knew an explosion would be coming?
“We try to hold each other accountable for the things that aren’t going our way,” Washington said of the Tigers’ halftime talk. “We were saying, we’re going to have to play with the [way the] refs [are calling the game] and we’re going to have to do the best that we can, and I think we did that in the third and fourth quarter.”
They did it well enough.
NHS moved to 7-0. Moore, having faced a murderous slate of late, fell to 6-4.
Three days earlier, the Lions came up two points short against No. 3 Edmond North, who just happens to be NHS’ next opponent on Tuesday on the Huskies’ home floor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.