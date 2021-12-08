Norman High Girls Basketball: It's not about the streak, but Tigers aren't looking to lose it

On Dec. 3, 2019, the defending state champion Norman High girls were beaten by Deer Creek on the Antlers home floor.
It was a surprise.
Deer Creek?
It turned out the Antlers were pretty good. They finished the season 22-3 and, who knows, might have met the Tigers in the 2020 Class 6A state tourney championship game, provided the tourney had been played at all.
A victim for the opening stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t.
The Tigers, it turned out, were pretty good0 themselves. They did not lose again that season and were set to be the top seed in the unplayed state tourney.
NHS did not lose the length of the 2020-21 season, as well, winning all 19 of its games, pushing the program’s winning streak to 41 contests.
Though the third-ranked Tigers trailed through three quarters at fourth-ranked Mustang Tuesday evening, the streak’s now sitting on 43 straight victories with, perhaps, the greatest sustained threat to it to date arriving this weekend in the form of the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational Tournament.
NHS opens the tourney at home against Enid at 6 this evening. Win that game and it gets the winner of two state tournament entrants from a year ago, Owasso and 10th-ranked Putnam City North.
Win that game and it would play in Saturday’s 6 p.m. final at Norman North against, most likely, Midwest City, which played in last season’s Class 6A state tourney, but now finds itself the No. 4 team in Class 5A, or eighth-ranked Putnam City West.
For the record, NHS coach Frankie Parks believes the Patriots may well be one of the top five teams in the state.
Do the Tigers spend much time thinking about the streak?
Parks says no.
“I don’t think that’s been discussed at all,” the Tiger coach said. “This year, with this group of kids, that’s not something we’re playing for or about.”
Given the unavailability of Mikayla Parks, yet to return from offseason knee surgery, and Myka Perry’s sitting the year out on the back end of offseason hip surgery, the players who forged the streak are mostly not on the court.
Alliyah Henderson, a three-year starter, is the only available Tiger to have played a role in the building of it.
“I really don’t think about it,” said Henderson, a junior, who’s moved into the point guard role. “Everybody’s gunning for us, we’re three-time state champions, everyone’s coming for our head. I try to prepare myself and my teammates for any competition.”
The streak's not the focus. But that doesn’t mean it’s not there.
Shayne Roberts was on last year's team, but not part of the Tigers’ rotation under then-coach Michael Neal.
This season, she starts.
“That pressure, of not losing in a long time, it hangs over everyone,” Roberts said. “Obviously, you don’t want to lose, you don’t want to ruin it.”
Still, it doesn’t dominate.
“What’s really good about our team is we know how to take it one game at a time, and to really make sure we’re focusing on one game instead of the long run … We want to win, that’s the goal every year, but you can’t just be thinking about that when you have all these games to play.”
After Henderson and Roberts, the Tigers' remaining starters are sisters Jaki Rollins, a guard, and Jordyn Rollins, a post, who were both at Mustang last season, as well as Seleh Harmon, a freshman.
“A whole new group other than Aaliyah, but the expectation is still the same for every kids that comes into this program,” Parks said. “We’re going to go out and we’re going to compete at the highest level and do things the right way. Do those things and you have success.”
So far, so good.
The Tigers have topped a good Edmond Memorial team and a very good Mustang team.
Though they may not be playing for the streak, if they can run it to 46 over the weekend, they may have a hard time giving it up any time soon.