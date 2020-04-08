Kelbie Washington

Norman High guard Kelbie Washington is staying home.

The Tiger junior committed to Oklahoma, she announced in a tweet posted Wednesday afternoon.

ESPN.com rates Washington as a four-star prospect, the No. 60 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class and No. 15-ranked player at her position. 

Washington chose the Sooners over offers from Oklahoma State, Army, North Texas and Wichita State, among others.

