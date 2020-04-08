Norman High guard Kelbie Washington is staying home.
The Tiger junior committed to Oklahoma, she announced in a tweet posted Wednesday afternoon.
2021 Norman High G Kelbie Washington commits to #Sooners. Washington is an ESPN Top 60 player in her recruiting class. https://t.co/bE9iRVtTh5— Joe Buettner (@ByJoeBuettner) April 8, 2020
ESPN.com rates Washington as a four-star prospect, the No. 60 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class and No. 15-ranked player at her position.
Washington chose the Sooners over offers from Oklahoma State, Army, North Texas and Wichita State, among others.
