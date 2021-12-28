Norman High Girls Basketball: Lincoln Christian stuns Tigers at TOC

The Tournament of Champions, taking place at Tulsa’s BOK Center, is charming for its knack of producing the type of result the Norman High girls endured Tuesday evening.
Indeed, had the Tigers watched it happen to somebody else, they might have enjoyed it. Instead, it happened to them, the No. 2 team in Class 3A, Lincoln Christian, knocking them off 55-53.
Things appeared to be going the Tigers way, as NHS led 16-9 after a quarter and 31-19 at the half.
Yet, after making 11 of 20 shots in the first half and 4 of 6 from 3-point land, the Tigers went cold in the second, making 8 of 21 and none of their four 3-point attempts.
Despite a late run from Lincoln Christian, the Tigers scored late to tie the game at 53. But a late foul put Lincoln Christian at the free throw line with 0.2 seconds left to go, and it sank both to win the game.
"Once again, lessons learned, when it comes to those little things like that," NHS coach Frankie Parks said. "... I don't think they did anything that hinders us from doing what we were supposed to do. We just didn't kind of clinch the moment and close the game out. And you know, when you don't do those things, you never know what happens down the stretch."
Perfect 6 of 6 post-intermission accuracy from the free-throw line proved not enough for the Tigers to get to today’s championship game.
Lincoln Christian, which handled NHS’ defensive pressure, turning the ball over just eight times, shot 45 percent (18 of 40) overall, but lights out after the half, making 12 of 18 and 3 of 5 from beyond the 3-point arc.
"We had a few defensive breakdowns in the fourth quarter that allowed them to take the lead," Parks said.
Lincoln Christian's Ellie Brueggemann led all scorers with 17 points and all rebounders with nine.
Between starter Jordyn Rollins and backup Nessa Begay, the Tigers got 23 points and 9 rebounds from the post position, while Jaki Rollins added 10 points and seven rebounds.
NHS point guard Aaliyah Henderson was limited to six points, no assists and no steals, while playing just 22 minutes due to foul trouble.
Lincoln Christian improved to 8-0.
The No. 5 Tigers fell to 6-2, their other loss an overtime setback against Putnam City West in the championship game of the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational. They'll play in the third place game Wednesday at 4 p.m.
"Once again, we'll learn from it," Parks said. "It's a long season. It's a marathon, not a sprint."
Transcript Sports Editor Jesse Crittenden contributed to this story.