Another Big 12 women's basketball program extended an offer to Norman High's Mikayla Parks on Monday.

Parks announced she's received a scholarship offer from Texas Tech in a tweet.

"I am excited, honored and blessed to receive an offer from @LadyRaiderWBB!," she wrote in the tweet. "Thank You @Stollings (coach Marlene Stollings)!"

Parks also holds offers from Abilene Christian, Cal State Bakersfield, Kansas State, North Texas and Tulsa.

Parks is a two-year starter for the Tigers, who finished their season 24-1. NHS was the top-ranked team in Class 6A and qualified for the state tournament, which was canceled due to the spreading coronavirus disease.

