Another Big 12 women's basketball program extended an offer to Norman High's Mikayla Parks on Monday.
Parks announced she's received a scholarship offer from Texas Tech in a tweet.
"I am excited, honored and blessed to receive an offer from @LadyRaiderWBB!," she wrote in the tweet. "Thank You @Stollings (coach Marlene Stollings)!"
I am excited, honored and blessed to receive an offer from @LadyRaiderWBB! Thank You @Stollings!@CoachFParks @KeeleyParks04 pic.twitter.com/q3RZ0nGtrH— Mikayla Parks (@MikaylaParks12) April 6, 2020
Parks also holds offers from Abilene Christian, Cal State Bakersfield, Kansas State, North Texas and Tulsa.
Parks is a two-year starter for the Tigers, who finished their season 24-1. NHS was the top-ranked team in Class 6A and qualified for the state tournament, which was canceled due to the spreading coronavirus disease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.