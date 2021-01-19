EDMOND — Michael Neal, coach of the No. 1 Class 6A girls basketball team in the state, was not happy.
His Norman High Tigers had led most of the way, but were not exactly asserting themselves the way he figured they ought to be.
It appeared, perhaps, that only two players on third-ranked Edmond North’s roster had the power to hurt NHS — Laci Steele and Toni Papahronis — and both were.
“They were way more physical,” Neal said. “They crashed the boards extremely well. They found second-chance opportunities.”
Still, he could hardly deny his Tigers responded in a very big way, turning two separate one-point deficits in the third quarter into a 13-point lead into the final minute.
Because the Huskies played frantically to the end, the final was a bit of a misnomer: 69-62.
Of course, nothing wrong with that against a good team and absolutely nothing wrong with what happened from the the 2:00-mark of the third quarter to the 1:58 mark of the fourth.
Over that span, the Tigers outscored the Huskies 23-11.
Point guard Kelbie Washington scored 11 of her 19 points, recorded two of her three steals and dished three of her four assists over that span.
Post Chantae Embry scored eight of her 24 points and grabbed about half of her 14 rebounds over that span.
Additionally, the reason why NHS led the vast majority of the game even when Neal wasn’t pleased by his team’s play? That was Embry, too.
Her 14 points and six boards were the primary reason the Tigers maintained a 36-32 halftime advantage.
Embry, a senior, committed to Texas Tech, doesn’t demand the spotlight, but she’ll take it when it's available.
“I think it’s important for me to finish shots,” Embry said. “I think my guards did a good job of driving in and kicking it out to me.”
Or kicking it into her.
Almost all of her points were near the rim, but hardly any of them were easy. If they were, it was the result of a deft post move that created space. She was never not in traffic. A few of Embry's points were putbacks, after one of her four offensive rebounds.
“She brings that physicality to the game,” Neal said.
The Huskies surely came to understand that.
The Tigers never got very far limiting Steele, who finished with 30 points on 8-of-14 shooting and 13-of-15 foul shooting, but they eventually stifled Papahronis, who never quit taking the ball to the rim, yet began meeting stiff resistance by the time she reached the paint.
Steele and Papahronis combined on 26 points by the half, yet of their collective 18 afterward, only four belonged to Papahronis.
For NHS, Myka Perry finished with 10 points and four assists.
For Edmond North, Elle Papahronis finished with eight points and six rebounds.
Though Neal didn't like some of it, the Tigers were never particularly bad and they were terrific when they had to be.
“We stayed with it,” Washington said.
Well enough to beat the third-ranked team in the state away from home.
