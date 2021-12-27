Norman High Girl's Basketball: Tigers roll past Howe at TOC behind Begay, Henderson

Though the Norman High girls’ Monday morning opponent hailed from Class 2A, given the venue and event, easy victory was not assured.
Yet, opening very strong and closing almost as strong, the Tigers took care of Howe on Monday morning at the Tournament of Champions, inside Tulsa’s BOK Center.
NHS scored the victory uncommonly, prevailing 63-41 without knocking down a single 3-pointer in 11 tries, though it was 60 percent (23 of 39) shooting from within the 3-point arc and 85 percent (17 of 20) foul shooting that allowed the Tigers to post their lopsided triumph.
Howe, the No. 1 team in Class 2A and the division's reigning champion, fell to 7-3, its other setbacks coming to Class 5A No. 3 El Reno and West Memphis (Ark.), the No. 2 team in Class 5A in its state.
NHS improved to 6-1 and didn’t have to sweat the result for too long, snatching a 24-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and, after taking a 45-32 advantage after three quarters, outscoring the Lions 18-9 in the fourth.
The best player on the court may have been the Tigers Nessa Begay, needing just 15 minutes off the bench in post relief of Jordyn Rollings to net a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds.
“We were able to get her several looks in the paint,” NHS coach Franke Parks said. “She finished well.”
Teammate and point guard Aaliyah Henderson, who played 28 minutes, enjoyed a huge game, too, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, her pilfering ways a hearty part of Howe’s 21 turnovers.
Howe got a game high 18 points from Shiloh Fletcher, who knocked down 6 of 15 from the field and 4 of 8 from 3-point land. Kalan Nye finished with eight points and five rebounds.
In today’s 4 p.m. semifinal, the Tigers will meet Class 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian, which knocked off Class 6A No. 14 Booker T. Washington on Monday.
Booker T was subbing for Classen SAS, the No. 2 team in Class 4A, which was forced to pull out of the tourney for COVID-related reasons.