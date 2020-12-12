You know what they say about great teams, they always get their opponents’ best shot?
It’s not always true, for some uniforms — UConn women’s basketball, for example — have the power to intimidate.
The Norman High girls, however, would know nothing about that. Ranked No. 1 and the loser of only one game going back to all of last season, they continue to get their opponents’ best.
So it was again during Saturday night’s championship game at the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational Tournament.
Like Putnam City West the night before, Midwest City just kept coming. Also like the night before, the Tigers kept answering, eventually walking out of the NHS Gym with a 67-53 victory.
“I never felt really comfortable in the game,” Tiger coach Michael Neal said.
Nor was he ever behind.
By first quarter’s end, NHS had corralled a 16-7 edge.
The rest of the way the lead would narrow to as few as six points and balloon to as many as 15. The final score was only forged after NHS closed the game on a 6-0 run, each point from the free-throw line.
The scorebook made it appear NHS’ attack was utterly balanced. Yet, to watch it was to witness several players take turns playing the star, making big plays, from length-of-the-court drives, to-length-of-the-court assists, to big offensive rebounds that kept possessions going.
Named most valuable player of the tourney, NHS point guard Kelbie Washington finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Yet, one night after all of her points came from the free-throw line, the Tigers’ leading scorer was Mikayla Parks, who finished with 19 points, seven boards and a team-high four assists.
Most of Perry’s baskets were layups, the result of her alertness and willingness to run the floor.
“We all played together and we beat them in transition,” Perry said. “And that’s always our best shot, to beat teams in transition.”
Tiger post Change Embry missed her first four free throws before making 7 of 8 and finished with 14 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Myka Perry added 12 points and, getting her second start in place of the quarantining Aaliyah Henderson, Zya Vann only scored four points, but grabbed eight rebounds.
The Tigers led 22-16 a little short of the halfway point of the second quarter when Midwest City’s Latasha Mitchell drained a 3-pointer.
NHS then took control of the game — just not particularly comfortably — by going on a 7-0 run, sparked by a basket and two free throws from Washington, to build it’s first double-digit lead.
If there was a moment the Bombers might have put themselves back in it seriously, it was staved off by a pair of NHS 3-pointers to begin the fourth quarter.
NHS led 46-37 to begin the final frame, but took its biggest lead when Washington hit her lone 3-pointer from about five feet beyond the arc, a shot that was followed by a 3-pointer from Perry.
The Bombers scored the next five points to make it a 10-point game, before Embry followed with her lone 3-pointer of the night on her lone 3-point attempt of the night.
Blesseth Dillingham, the shortest player on the court — 5-foot-2 —was a spark plug for Midwest City. Armed with a devastating crossover, she finished with nine points, an amazing eight rebounds and five steals.
Mitchell led the Bombers with 14 points. Taniyah Looney added nine points and nine rebounds.
“They put a lot of pressure on us, turned us over a little, made us tired, so it was a good battle,” Neal said. “But I’m proud of us because we were able to overcome.”
The Tigers (5-0) don’t play again until Friday. That’s when they’re scheduled to travel to Norman North for the season’s first Crosstown Clash.
