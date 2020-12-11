Two seasons ago, Putnam City West was ranked No. 1 and Norman High was the upstart.
That didn’t keep the Tigers from taking a double-digit second-half lead over the Patriots in a regional championship game, but it might have had something to do with their dramatic collapse and eventual 18-point loss.
Yet, so moved by that loss, NHS reached the state tourney through the area losers bracket and just kept on winning, topping Norman North for the Class 6A gold ball.
Friday, the roles were reversed inside the NHS Gym in the second round of the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational Tournament.
NHS entered No. 1 and PCW No. 10, and though the Pats never led by double digits and not at all after the first quarter and ultimately fell 69-55 … well, one could totally see a much more important and closer game taking place between the two teams in, say, March.
“It was a fight the whole time,” Tiger coach Michael Neal said. “That’s kind of what we expected.”
NHS was never in much trouble because the Tigers are a crazy talented team and the tip of their spear is senior point guard Kelbie Washington, who finished the first quarter with seven points and four steals and the game with 20 points, seven steals, four rebounds and three assists.
“We’re going to use her for all she’s got before she gets out of here,” Neal said of Washington, who’s headed to Oklahoma to play her college basketball.
Supporting Washington, Chante Embry scored 16 points in the post and grabbed eight rebounds, while freshman Zya Vann got her first start in place of the quarantining Aaliyah Henderson and turned it into 15 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Mikayla Parks added seven points, all at the free-throw line, and a game-high 11 rebounds, fueling NHS’ 37-27 advantage on the boards.
The Tigers won the game in the second quarter, turing an 18-15 lead early in the frame into a 36-20 halftime edge.
The rest of the contest, the Pats were trying to get back within striking distance, getting within 40-30 early in the third quarter and, for a brief moment late in the fourth, within single digits, 64-55.
The most impressive thing about PCW was it never stopped coming, similar to the way NHS never stopped two seasons ago, even if the Tigers never quite knew how good they might become along the way.
“Some things didn’t go our way,” Washington said of Friday’s challenge. “A lot of fouls were called, but we stayed composed and stayed together and came away with a win.”
Though the Tigers hit just 1 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc, they shot the ball well overall, hitting 24 of 46 from the field.
They got to the free-throw line plenty, too, making 20 of 28.
The Pats began the game making shots and turning the ball over and finished it taking care of the ball better but missing shots, finishing 19 of 53 from the field, 6 of 21 from 3-point land and 11 of 19 from the foul line.
Caya Smith, a freshman, led PCW with 18 points and five rebounds. Brooklyn Fisher added 17 points and four rebounds. Shamar Bert, another freshman, added eight points and six rebounds.
The Tigers (4-0) get to play another program they have history with in today’s 6 p.m. championship game back inside the NHS Gym.
That would be Midwest City (3-1), which topped Norman North in the opposite girls semifinal, 46-32, inside the North Gym.
“We’ve got to rest up and get ready,” Neal said.
It might be a good one.
• PCW boys 82, NHS 43: The Norman High boys finished their run at the second annual Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational Tournament on Friday.
After falling to Tulsa Memorial in Thursday’s opening round, they fell short, 82-43, against Putnam City West.
The Patriots outscored the Tigers 17-6 in the second quarter, before exploding for 51 second-half points.
NHS fell to 0-4 on the season. PCW improved to 2-1.
Connor Goodson led the Tigers with 10 points. Nate Wilson added nine and Lendy Holmes seven.
Daylon Andrews led the Patriots with 25 points. Tobias Roland added 14.
The Tigers have no seventh-place game to play today because it has no team to play, given Norman North’s having to sit out the event, and no team able to take its place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.