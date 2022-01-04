EDMOND — Norman High girls basketball coach Frankie Parks wanted his team to play suffocating defense against Deer Creek on Tuesday night.
Parks got what he wanted and more in the Tigers' 65-23 rout over Deer Creek. The Tigers (8-2) led 22-5 after one quarter, 37-11 at halftime and 52-14 after three quarters. Norman's pressure caused multiple turnovers that led to easy baskets.
"Our defense is kind of where we hang our hat," he said. "So we came out right away with some good defensive intensity. Not the most skilled group over there, but you never take anyone lightly, regardless. So, from a defensive standpoint, I thought we did real well."
The Tigers were led by Aaliyah Henderson's 27 points. Jaki Rollins scored 17 points and Nessa Begay added eight points. Kaylyn Simmons finished with six points.
Jordan Rollins assisted on several baskets as the Tigers nearly executed their zone offense to perfection, Parks said.
"We pretty much got any look that we wanted and then we were able to convert those looks, so it made a big difference for us," he said. "Jaki kind of got going towards the end of the game, knocking down some threes."
Henderson, the lone returning starter from last season's 6A state championship team, is considering offers from five Div. 1 colleges. She looked the part against Deer Creek, forcing turnovers, slashing to the basket and knocking down jump shots.
During a nine-second span in the second quarter, she made a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 30-7 lead, then converted a steal into two more points. In the fourth quarter, with Norman leading 59-16, Henderson stole a pass, drove the length of a the court for a layup and then made another layup following a Deer Creek turnover on its next possession.
Kobei Smith led Deer Creek (2-7) with 11 points, including five in the fourth quarter, when the Antlers scored nine points to make the outcome closer than it was.
The Tigers played without sisters Mikayla and Keeley Parks, who are recovering from knee injuries, and Seleh Harmon, who rolled her ankle in last week's Tournament of Champions loss to Lincoln Christian in Tulsa.
Mikayla, who tore her ACL in April, has been cleared to play while Harmon will be out for "at least another two weeks," Parks said.
In Harmon's absence, Begay, Simmons and Olivia Watkins are being asked to shoulder more responsibility.
"It was a good team effort across the board," Parks said.
• Norman High boys fall to Deer Creek 42-40
Norman's Traushawn Combs missed a contested layup as time expired and Deer Creek held on for a 42-40 win Tuesday night. The Antlers took the lead on a basket by Camden Laskie with 21 seconds remaining. Combs got the ball near the basket with time running out but couldn't convert the shot.
"He was trying to make a play, got a good look," coach Cory Cole said. "It could have been one of those 50-50 calls. It was an aggressive play, a lot of contact. But in that situation, the refs aren't going to decide the game, so we've just got to learn from it."
Caison Cole and Matt Willenborg each scored 16 points to lead the Tigers (1-6).
"It just comes down to execution. We had a lot of turnovers. We didn't take care of the ball in the first three quarters and it kind showed its head right there," Cory Cole said. "We're still a young, inexperienced team, trying to to figure it out. So it's a long season, that's a 2-point loss, we didn't play very well but we still had a chance to win the game."