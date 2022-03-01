MOORE — The first time the Norman High girls played Southmoore on Feb. 1, it ended in a 13-point defeat for the Tigers.
So in Tuesday’s rematch, with the stakes raised, the Tigers had to avoid a repeat of the first matchup.
There was no bitter defeat this time around, as the Tigers ran away with a 29-point win over Southmoore Tuesday to win the regional championship and advance to the area tournament.
Coming into the game, the Tigers looked to play better against the SaberCats than they did the first time. However, NHS coach Frankie Parks said the win wasn’t his team trying to make a statement.
“It was proving to ourselves that we can play at a higher level than we did last time,” Parks said. “I think we were all focused today as it applies to that at the start of the game and all the way through.”
It did take a bit for the Tigers to pull away.
Both teams found themselves gridlocked in a defensive battle to start the first quarter. The game opened on an 11-11 tie going into the second quarter with a 6-2 run over the final two minutes of the first half.
Norman High got a couple of quick shots to fall coming out of halftime and were able to force the SaberCats ball handlers into making mistakes in the backcourt with a full-court press. Keeley Parks had two of Norman High’s six steals in the third quarter.
“We always stress the first three minutes of the second half are most important,” Frankie said. “And to come back out and get a quick bucket and get a 3 — that gave us momentum for the rest of the game.”
The Tigers extended their lead to double-digits in the first two minutes of the second half and never looked back. Southmoore turned the ball over seven times and had just two points in the third quarter, as Norman High entered the final period with a 52-27 lead.
The two teams combined for 37 free throws in the fourth quarter alone. Norman High went 14-of-18 from the line in the quarter while the SaberCats went 12-of-19.
Aaliyah Henderson went 6-of-6 from the line in the final quarter and finished with 16 points. Nine players scored for the Tigers in the game and six players had at least six points.
The Tigers have seen a big increase in production from its role players with the addition of Keeley and Mikayla Parks in recent weeks. Both players were recovering from injury the last time the two teams faced.
“I think our depth played a pivotal role today,” Frankie said. “Being able to bring players off the bench fresh that can play at a high level and can go out and defend at a high level was really the key there.”
Now, the Tigers will have another loss to avenge if it wants to punch its ticket to the state tournament.
Norman High will face 6A West No. 1 Edmond North on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Noble High School for the chance to clinch a state tournament berth. The Huskies handed the Tigers their biggest margin of defeat earlier this season, a 69-49 loss at home on Jan. 18.
The Tigers will look to become just the second team to beat Edmond North this season.