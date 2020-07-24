Gregg Grost is once again coaching golf in Norman.
Norman Public Schools announced the hire of Grost, who led the OU men's golf program from 1986-2000, as Norman High's head boys golf coach on Friday.
Grost served as the OU men's golf coach, guiding the program to its first ever national championship in 1989. He is now the Chief Executive Officer for the Golf Coaches Association of America.
He replaces former NHS coach Bruce Renfroe, who left NHS this offseason to head the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma's women's golf program.
"Let me thank TD O’Hara, NPS Athletic Director and NPS for giving me the opportunity to step back in the coaching ranks as the boys golf coach at Norman High School," Grost said in a release.
"The chance to give back to the sport of golf and specifically junior golfers here in Norman is something I take very seriously. Success in the classroom, on the course and in the community will be the foundation of our program as they were when I coached for The University of Oklahoma. I look forward to building on the traditions established by coach Bruce Renfroe over the past seventeen years. Fight On."
Grost's experience also includes a four-year stint as Lamar University's head men's golf coach.
He left Lamar in 1985 for OU, where he produced 27 All-Americans and three conference championships.
“Coach Grost has played a key role in the development of several student-athletes at the collegiate level,” said NPS athletics director T.D. O'Hara in ar elease. "In doing so, he has demonstrated a strong ability to develop relationships with his athletes which is extremely important when trying to get student-athletes to maximize their abilities.
"Coach Grost has a passion for our young people and the game of golf. Those two components serve as the foundation of a successful program. I look forward to watching the NHS boys golf program grow under his direction."
NPS is still in its search process for a head girls golf coach. Renfroe coached both NHS teams, but the duties will be split this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.