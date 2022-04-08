Edmond Memorial put the pressure on Norman High girls and didn’t let up Friday.
The wind favored the Bulldogs in the first half and they immediately used it to their advantage with a possession-heavy offensive attack. By keeping the ball away from the Tigers, they were able to get a few looks early, but none of them resulted in a threatening shot, and the game stayed tied for the first 20 minutes of the game.
The Bulldogs broke the tie in the 20th minute on a cross to the near-side post that Addy Johnson was able to deflect past the goalie for a spectacular goal.
“I felt it wasn’t the team we’ve had the last seven games,” NHS head coach Kevin Chesley said. “They were a bit more passive, maybe not as aggressive as they have been. I think when you play kind of inferior competition you sort of just naturally lessen and then when you go against a team that’s better than you expect, better than you’ve been playing, it’s hard to step up to that level.”
The Tigers outscored their first two district opponents 22-2. But the offense struggled to connect offensively and Norman High had to force the attempts it could get in the first half, eventually falling 4-1 to snap a seven-game winning streak.
Less than three minutes after her first goal, Johnson got the ball on the left wing and put one low into the back of the net. NHS goalkeeper Harper Schindler made seven saves in the first half alone, but it wasn’t enough to slow down a relentless Bulldog attack.
Johnson snuck one into the goal with under three minutes to secure a first-half hat trick.
Edmond Memorial got a quick goal from Avery Mask to start the second half, but the Tigers’ offense slowly started to find its rhythm again late in the game. Norman High forwards Kaylyn Simmons, Aniya Facen and Jane Lockhart each had opportunities to give the Tigers the first goal of the game, but Taylor Hapgood continued to come up with big saves in big moments.
“I just told them, one thing I love about them is they played through fouls,” Chesley said. “Sometimes it can be frustrating because they get fouled, but we still have an advantage because they keep going, and then they don’t have the advantage anymore. It’s a little frustrating, but they don’t stop. I think there was a little bit of frustration as we got further along and we didn’t get the shots we wanted.
With the clock ticking inside two minutes to go and NHS still scoreless, Kaylyn Simmons got a through ball and made a quick move around a defender before firing the ball into the back of the net.
“I just told them, every goal matters, even that last goal at the end of time,” Chesley said. “It’s important in district, but it’s also important that we didn’t quit. If we can score there with two minutes left, we’re gonna keep fighting.”
The loss likely won’t be the deciding factor in the Tigers’ playoff chances this season, but it was a good test after playing some weaker competition over the last few weeks. With games against Southmoore, Edmond Deer Creek and Yukon on the horizon, Norman High will have plenty of opportunities to make up for the loss in the coming weeks.
“Those are all gonna be tough matches, and those are gonna determine whether we make the playoffs or not,” Chesley said.
• NHS boys dominate second half to hold off Bulldogs: Norman High was lucky to enter the first half with a tie game after Edmond Memorial got a free kick at the top of the box in the final minute.
The shot was blocked by the Tigers’ wall and the two teams closed out a back-and-forth first half scoreless. With the wind at their back in the second half the Tigers started to put pressure on the Bulldogs’ back line.
Diego Leal found himself one-on-one with the keeper, but couldn’t put the goal away. But with just under 24 minutes left in the game, Leal got a through ball and made a move to get by a defender at the top of the box.
Once again, Leal was one-on-one with the keeper, but this time he pulled the ball back and made a move to the middle before passing the ball calmly into the back of an open net. Already trailing by a goal late, Edmond Memorial put itself in a bigger hole when one of its players was sent off the pitch with a red card.
Four minutes later, an Edmond Memorial defender popped the ball up in the air in the box while attempting to clear it. Norman High’s Dylan Garn jumped and spun as he volleyed the ball just inside the left post to give the Tigers a commanding lead in the 74th minute.
The Tigers held on to win 2-0 and improve to 2-0 in district play. They’ll face Southmoore on the road at 8 p.m.