The Norman High boys kept their composure and it ended up being a difference-maker in a heated, back-and-forth district matchup with Putnam City West Friday.
The Patriots were knocking on the door to break the 0-0 stalemate late but couldn’t keep their shots on frame. Then, in the 71st minute, the Tigers received their fourth corner kick of the second half.
Junior Zachary Lopez delivered a high, curving cross that floated untouched into the goal area. Four Norman High players ran into the box, but Dylan Garn got there first.
Garn reached the ball just before the Patriots’ goal keeper could get his hands on it, and he headed it into the backside of a wide open net. Less than a minute later, he received a through-ball near the top of the penalty box and made a move on his defender before putting it blasting it into the back of the net.
The senior’s final goal ended up being vital, as the Patriots would go on to score with 35 seconds remaining and the Tigers held on for a 2-1 win.
“Two really brilliant goals by Dylan,” NHS head coach Gordon Drummond said. “When you’re in district (games) like this against really good teams, you have to be patient because the goals aren’t going to come early and they’re not going to come quick. We’ve got to be patient.”
The goals take on even more meaning considering it could be the final home game of the season for Garn and the Tigers. However, the win all but guarantees that NHS (10-3, 5-0) will finish in one of the top two spots in District 6A-1.
Putnam City West (7-5, 2-3) entered the game tied for the No. 3 spot in the district and would’ve been in a good position to make a run for second place with a win.
“It’s great to be 5-0,” Drummond said. “There are surprises all the time, and 5-0, I wouldn’t have predicted that, but I’m really happy to have it.”
The Patriots were able to apply pressure to the Tigers’ backline, but goalkeeper Rafael Trinidad came up with saves again and again to keep the score gridlocked. The senior came away with five saves in the win.
“He’s been absolutely excellent,” Drummond said. “You look at every game that we’ve played, Raffi has come up with a big save.”
With two games remaining in the regular season against top-ranked Edmond-Deer Creek and 6A-1 No. 3 Yukon, the Tigers will need to win at least one of those to guarantee a top-two spot in the district.
The Tigers will face Edmond-Deer Creek on Tuesday in a road game at 8 p.m.
NHS girls pour it on early in mercy-rule win: The Norman High girls needed just 48 seconds to get off and running in a 10-0 run-rule win over district-foe Putnam City West at home.
On the opening possession, Aniya Facen made a quick pass outside to forward Jane Lockhart, who made one touch before firing it inside the left post for a goal. Facen, a sophomore, and Lockhart, a freshman, stole the show during the first half of the Tigers’ senior night on Friday.
Facen scored her own goal a little over 15 minutes later when Putnam City West’s goalkeeper overran a pass that was sent into the box. Facen scored two more in the 32nd and 33rd minute to finish with a first half hat trick.
Lockhart scored on another assist by Facen and the pair were subbed out before sitting on the sidelines for the rest of the game. The Tigers would go on to win 10-0 in a game that ended 10 minutes early due to the mercy rule.
The Patriots only brought 12 players to the game and were forced to play with one player on the bench.
“If we want to win a championship, which we do, we’ve got to take care of business when we can and we’ve got to grind through the tough ones,” NHS head coach Kevin Chesley said.
With a 7-0 lead heading into halftime, the Tigers were able to bring their subs into the game for the final regular season home game of the season. Chesley’s daughter, Murphey Chesley, has been sidelined with an ACL injury this season, but was able to take the field for the opening kickoff and for a short period late in the game.
“(Having) her get to kick off was kind of special, and I wanted her to finish on the field,” Chesley said.
The team graduates three seniors in addition to Chesley — Jenna Cabbiness, Chloe Almond and Harper Schindler.
The Tigers (8-5, 3-2) will face Edmond-Deer Creek on Tuesday at 6 p.m.