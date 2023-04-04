The Norman High girls soccer team responded after losing to Mustang a week and a half ago.
Norman High now has won five games in a row and yesterday it mercy ruled Lawton 11-0 to pick up its second district win of the year, and played only one half of soccer.
“This is where our season starts, and to be 2-0 is a great start,” Norman coach Kevin Chesley said. “We have some great momentum and hopefully we can get some revenge this Friday as Edmond Memorial beat us last season at our place.”
Kaylyn Simmons scored almost half the goals, with five goals. Aniya Facen scored three goals and recorded two assists. Chloe Soto unselfishly recorded four assists and scored a goal.
The Tigers wasted no time proving they were the better team Tuesday. In the first 10 minutes of play, Norman was ahead 4-0.
Within a minute and a half at the start of the game, Avery Raney found Facen open and she scored the first goal of the game. Soto assisted the ball to Simons, as she was open on the high side.
Seconds later, Simmons scored again on a breakaway goal. Facen wanted another goal, and she scored another one off a corner kick three minutes later.
Two minutes later, Facen assisted Simmons and Simmons recorded a hat trick, making the score 5-0. Facen saw Simmons record a hat trick and she wanted some of the action.
Three minutes later, she recorded one. Soto found Raney open and she scored a goal, putting Norman in front by a touchdown.
Less than a minute later, Soto found Simmons open for her fourth goal of the game. In the same minute,Jocelyn Clark assisted Soto and she scored.
Facen assisted Simmons and the game making the score 9-0.
“If we want to be a great team, we must get up for anyone we play,” Chesley said. “We moved the ball, attacked well and played for one another.”
After this goal, all the starters were pulled and there was a massive substitution.
Greta Mansell found the back of the net and scored. Jalynn Mason also scored a goal two minutes later. Norman defended well and won the game 11-0.
“I loved the way all the girls played and how they supported one another on the bench,” Chesley said. “They all have fun and it is cool seeing all the girls get a chance to play some varsity soccer.”
Norman improves to 8-2 and is 1-0 in district play. The Lady Tigers will return to the pitch at 6 p.m. Friday at Edmond Memorial.
This past weekend, Norman traveled to Bentonville, Ark. And picked up three wins. On the road trip, it beat Bentonville West 3-0, who won a state championship last season. Norman also beat Jenks 4-2 and Bentonville 2-1.
“The girls connected passes well,” Chesley said. “It was tough competition and anytime you drive a long road trip and stay in a hotel, it is tough and I am proud of our girls.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.