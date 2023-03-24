Friday night was not the night for Norman High soccer, as both squads lost to Mustang.
The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was moved to Friday because of the weather. The weather delays didn't end there, as lightning pushed the boys game back 50 minutes after the girls game ended.
The Norman High girls (3-2) lost 2-1, and the Norman High boys (1-4) lost the game 5-1.
Tigers can't overcome two first-half goals
The Norman High girls didn't score in the first half, but got on the board midway through the second half when Kaylyn Simmons scored a goal assisted by Chloe Soto with 27 minutes to play in the second half.
Simmons committed to play at Tulsa University and Soto committed to play soccer at Texas Tech University.
“Those are two D-1 soccer players who refuse to quit and when we move the ball, we score,” Norman girls coach Kevin Chesley said. “They are quick and skilled. Kaylyn scored a beautiful goal at Stillwater earlier this week and she followed it up with another one tonight.”
Mustang pressured the ball early, but the Tigers' defense squandered any chance for Mustang to score.
Norman High had an opportunity to score 10 minutes into the game off a corner kick, but could not convert. Two minutes later, Norman couldn't clear the ball in the Mustang box and Lainee Davis from Mustang scored the first goal of the game.
Midway through the first half, Simmons nearly scored a goal, but Mustang’s goalkeeper Whitney Bumann punched the ball above the crossbar, recording her second save of the night.
With 14 minutes to play in the first half, Sophia See split through defenders and scored making it 2-0 in favor of the Lady Broncos.
The Tigers kept playing, despite trailing 2-0. Norman High’s Jalynn Mason nearly scored on a volley header, but it went just wide. With one minute to play in the first half, Soto took a shot, but Bumann made the save. Mustang was ahead 2-0 at halftime.
Midway through the second half, Norman nearly scored another goal, but Bumann was there for the stop again. Simmons nearly tied the game at two with 16 minutes to play, but the goalkeeper was able to wrangle it for an easy save.
With eight minutes to play, Norman High left the goal open, but Mustang missed an opportunity to score.
A few minutes later, Soto took a long shot, but it was just wide resulting in a Lady Tiger corner. Norman could not convert and lost the game.
“I thought we started hot in the second half, but these girls never quit,” Chesley said. “Mustang is a physical team. When a team is more physical than we are, it takes us a minute to get adjusted. One thing we need to work on is being more physical from the start.”
Despite the loss, Chesley said the real season begins Monday in district play at Northwest Classen.
“I told the girls district play is what counts,” he said. “To achieve our goals, we must play our best starting Monday.”
Broncos net two on corner kicks, defeat Tigers 5-1
The Norman High boys kept control to begin the game and created a few chances to score, but were unable to score. Mustang goalkeeper Nolan Beller made two saves for the Broncos.
Mustang got its first shot 19 minutes into the game, when Freshman Aiden Hale from Mustang got the Broncos on the board first when he found the back of the net on a breakaway goal. Mustang nearly scored another goal twice, but Norman goalkeeper Sam Hernandez made two spectacular saves with 10 minutes to play in the first half.
Norman took advantage of the great saves as Ethan Zienalpour scored an equalizer with 7:34 left in the first half.
“I thought Ethan’s goal was exceptional,” Norman boys coach Gordon Drummond said. “We played hard defensively early and I actually moved him to a midfield attacker. He stepped up and played like he was supposed to.”
After this goal, Mustang scored not one, but two goals late in the first half off of corner kicks. The first was made by Jake Rother and the second by Brandon Brown.
This made the score 3-1 at halftime in the Broncos favor.
Hale scored his second goal of the game and Leo Nguyen scored again, making it 5-1 midway through the second half and this was the final score.
Both Norman High teams will begin district play Monday evening at Northwest Classen. The girls game will begin at 6 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m. Both games will be played at Taft Stadium.
