Norman High’s Emma Henry would spend a lot of time at her house doing wall dribbles.
It’s a pretty basic and repetitive drill used by volleyball players to practice their setting skills. Henry would hit the ball up, let it bounce off the wall and then hit it right back into the wall.
It’s not a particularly fun drill to practice, but Henry didn’t have many other options.
During her first club volleyball tournament of the season, she went down with a knee injury that required surgery to repair. It was crushing for the junior volleyball star, who like many other high school athletes, was looking forward to a full season, free of the interruptions caused by COVID-19.
So instead of getting to play on the court with her teammates, Henry was at her house, bouncing the ball against the wall.
It was a difficult time for Henry, who had dedicated countless hours towards the sport she loved. In addition to playing at Norman High, Henry would travel to Dallas two to three days a week after school to play for Texas Club Advantage (TAV), one of the top club volleyball teams in the state of Texas.
“I would say that was the biggest adversity I’ve ever felt in my life,” Henry said. “It was really difficult coming back after COVID, finally having a regular season, or at least I thought, and then hurting my knee like that, it was hard. But it taught me a lot about myself and i think I learned a lot more about the game of volleyball. I became a student of the game when I was hurt, but yeah I think it helped.”
Now a senior, Henry has recovered from her knee injury and has accepted an offer to play at Oklahoma next season.
Before that, Henry will continue to lead the Tigers as they begin regional play next week. The Tigers (7-22) will be the No. 3 seed in the Edmond North regional, which also includes Edmond Santa Fe and Southmoore.
It’s been an up-and-down season for Norman High, but head coach Holly Beers said there are still steps the team can take that will have an impact on the program moving forward.
“I’m hoping to see my girls play with confidence,” she said. “They’ve been rewarded when they play with confidence, but we just need to see that more consistently. And that’s something that doesn’t necessarily just go for this year.
"That’s something that I’m looking to see in the program in years going forward — is just building confidence, getting wins here and there and teaching these girls how to be successful.”
The Tigers have been able to lean on the senior leadership of Henry throughout the season. Between playing on both a club and varsity team, as well preparing to play on a new roster at OU next season, it would’ve been easy for Henry to not be 100% committed to the Norman High program this season.
That’s not what Beers has seen from her star senior.
“Just in her role as a senior she’s really taken time to work with the younger girls and try to prepare them for the next few years when they’re on varsity and stuff like that,” Beers said. “She loves working with the younger kids and really more than anything she’s dedicated to seeing this program succeed.”
Henry credits Norman High for shaping her into the player she is today. Beyond the court, she values the relationships she’s created with the coaches and other players on the team.
“It’s helped me so much, especially character-wise,” Henry said. “I would give it all to Norman High volleyball, especially Holly Beers. Her being a new coach, she’s taught me so much just about how to lead, how to be a good teammate, my character on and off the court — she’s helped me a lot.”
Henry has been going to OU volleyball games since she was nine years old. She’ll join an OU program that’s been on the rise this year, currently sitting at 11-5 overall after signing the No. 10 class in the country in 2022.
Both of Henry’s parents are former Division I basketball players, and both have been affiliated with the school in recent years. Her father, Kevin Henry, served as the OU men’s basketball radio color commentator and her mother, Aiyana Henry, is the associate dean for professional education at OU.
“Oh I’m so excited,” Emma said. “Like I can’t even describe it. I grew up going to games since I was like nine years old looking at the court and just to be able to go play there is so cool.”
