When Norman High wrestling coach Cory Wilson made a push to get a girl’s team sanctioned by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, Addyson Lindsey was one of the first wrestlers he wanted on the team.
Already an experienced wrestler, she had already spent years competing in national tournaments. But being a great wrestler wasn’t originally in the NHS senior’s plans.
Lindsey was first inspired to try out the sport while attending a similar tournament for her younger brother, Redmond. While serving as a babysitter for the other siblings at the event, Lindsey heard an announcement come over the PA system. It was an advertisement for a new girls tournament that was happening soon.
A dancer and soccer player at the time, Lindsey surprised her mom when she told her that she wanted try it out.
“From there, I’ve done it every year. I’ve loved it,” Lindsey said. “Really watching it grow has been the most rewarding part.”
During Lindsey’s junior year, the OSSAA sanctioned the NHS girls wrestling team, allowing them to compete against other schools in the state. Norman High hosted their first regional tournament not long after, and Lindsey went on to win the whole thing.
Wrestling in the 185-pound division, Lindsey became one of the first state qualifiers in school history and finished in third place at the state tournament last February.
“I’ve loved being a part of the history in this sport,” Lindsey said. “Whenever I first started there wasn’t a girls division, even little league. It was only on the national level, so being a part of it almost every step of the way has been one of my very favorite things.
“ … Knowing I’m the first placer in my school, I’m so proud. And hopefully I leave a legacy behind for tons of other girls that are coming up in it.”
This season, Lindsey went undefeated and repeated as regional champion earlier this month to secure the top seed heading into the state tournament Friday. When Lindsey takes the mat this weekend for the final tournament of her high school career, she’ll be looking to also become the first girls’ state champion in school history.
But either way, it’s a special season for Lindsey, as her journey to make it back to state wasn’t an easy one.
After suffering an injury during the offseason that took months to recover from, there were times when Lindsey didn’t know if she wanted to make a return to wrestling at all. She was finally able to return before Christmas break and made her first appearance at one of the biggest tournaments of the season.
Despite the time off, Lindsey proceeded to win the tournament, and the success reignited her love for the sport of wrestling.
“I think it’s almost good that she rested for a semester,” Wilson said. “While all these other girls have been wrestling all season, and they’re beat up and worn out, she’s fresh and ready to go. and I think that’s probably an advantage for her.”
Lindsey has continued to find success despite moving up a weight class this season. While she said it’s been a challenge adjusting to the different style of wrestling, Lindsey, now wrestling in the 235-pound division, hasn’t shown any signs of taking a step back this season.
The lessons she learned from her third-place finish last season will help her heading into her final tournament, Lindsey said. Last year, she made it all the way to the state semifinals before falling in a 4-2 decision.
Her opponent was a longtime friend and wrestling partner, but also someone she knew she could beat.
“She started later than I did, and I went into it trying to wrestle her match instead of doing my own stuff,” Lindsey said. “Coming into this year, I knew I can’t overlook people. It doesn’t matter who it is, anyone can lose. It doesn’t matter if you’re an Olympic champion, someone brand new can beat you because you overlook who they are.”
Lindsey will be joined by teammates Lolise White and Corin Lowe, who each finished fourth at regionals to qualify in the 120-pound and 132-pound weight divisions, respectively. Both White and Lowe will have wrestle-in matches starting at around 5:30 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.
Lindsey will have to wait until after the wrestle-in matches to know her first-round opponent. That match will begin around 7 p.m. with later rounds coming on Saturday.
“I’m not gonna put any pressure on her,” Wilson said. “It’s her destiny to do what she needs to do at the tournament.”