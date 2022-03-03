Will Bradley’s bases-clearing triple in the second inning gave Norman North the spark it needed to down Lawton MacArthur 12-1 in its season-opener Thursday.
The T-Wolves led 3-1 entering the bottom of the second, and their momentum started when the Highlanders walked three batters on consecutive pitches walks that extended the T-Wolves lead to four. With the bases loaded on the next at-bat, Bradley hit a hard line drive into left centerfield that put three more runs on the board.
The T-Wolves capped off an eight-run second inning by scoring on an error, a single by Harrison Utley and a double by Jack Bucholz. It was a big inning for the T-Wolves, who fell behind early by one run.
“In moments like that, especially when you come out and start the game and get behind 1-0 … You need that one big hit to kind of open things up to let your guys breath a little bit,” Norman North coach Brian Aylor said. “I think that hit was kind of what opened the door for us to extend the lead and do what we did.”
Lawton Mac put a sour note on the T-Wolves first pitch of the season when Boux DeLong laid down a bunt and reached first base on an error. Then, Julian Love brought DeLong in to score on an RBI-single to centerfield.
Bucholz, who started on the mound for the T-Wolves, shook off the opening run and was able to close out the first inning with three strikeouts. Bucholz would go on to hold the Highlanders hitless over the next three innings while striking out eight batters with no walks.
“I thought in our phases of the game, I thought we pitched really well,” Aylor said. “Jack Bucholz is our No. 1 and he pitched like it tonight.”
A single by pinch-hitter Jarod Fugate got the T-Wolves offense rolling again in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Highlanders walked four of the next five batters, which allowed two runs to score and put Norman North in a position to win by run rule.
Brodie Finlay came in to pitch the final inning and had two strikeouts.
“I thought we played really well,” Aylor said. “You always want to get the season off on a positive note. There’s a lot of energy, the guys have been scrimmaging and practicing for months. We’ve had struggles with Lawton Mac over the years and they’re a quality baseball team.”
Bucholz rounded out a solid day on the mound by going 2-for-2 at the plate. Though he was their only player with multiple hits, the T-Wolves had seven different players register a hit in 20 plate appearances.
Norman North will have the rest of the weekend to prepare for a tough series with Edmond Santa Fe on Monday and Tuesday. The first game will be played in Edmond Santa Fe at 5 p.m. and the two teams will meet at Norman North on Tuesday at 5 p.m.