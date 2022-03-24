Norman North needed just two hits to come away with a run-rule win over Putnam City West in the first game of their home double-header on Thursday.
The Timberwolves got their first run of the day on a groundout with a runner on third in the bottom of the first inning. After Will Bradley tripled to lead-off the second inning, Harrison Utley was hit by a pitch and scored on a sacrifice bunt on the next at-bat.
Utley scored two batters later on a dropped fly ball by the centerfielder. The Patriots walked three of the final four batters to close out the inning trailing 7-1 .
In the bottom of the fourth, Putnam City West walked the first five batters and the T-Wolves were able to put themselves over the 10-run threshold to win the game by run-rule, 12-2.
• Timberwolves drop another defensive battle to Mustang: Coming off a 1-0 loss to Mustang on Wednesday on the road, Norman North found itself in another tight battle in the second game of their double-header Thursday.
After two innings of gridlock, Mustang threw the first punch in the top of the third with a line drive single into right field. The Broncos put two more across to take a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the third, but Norman North was able to get one back when Jackson Lundquist stole home.
The Timberwolves had six hits in the game and put two runners on in the bottom of the seventh with just two outs. Broncos pitcher Caden Hinther closed out the inning with a strikeout and a groundout to hold on for a 3-1 win.
Nash Farrell pitched the first three innings before being replaced by Brodie Finlay midway through the fourth. Finlay struck out two batters and allowed three hits and no runs to finish out the game.
Landon Bruce was two for three at the plate and Finlay had a double to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Timberwolves will play their fourth game in three days on Friday when they face Southmoore at home at 5 p.m.