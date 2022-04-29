Norman North's Brett Trease made the most of his first start of the season Friday, striking out 10 Midwest City hitters in four innings on a windy afternoon at Tull Lake Field.
Trease surrendered a two-run home run to DeAngelo Irvin Jr. in the first inning, but settled into a groove after that, striking out seven of the next 10 hitters, including Irvin with two outs and runner on third in the third inning.
Relief pitcher Tanner Ellis did the rest, retiring the side in order in the fifth and sixth innings. The T-Wolves blew open the game with six runs in their half of the fifth to win, 11-3, and snap the Bombers' 16-game winning streak.
It was the last regular season game for Norman North (23-11), which opens regional play Wednesday or Thursday against Edmond Memorial at Edmond Santa Fe High School. The T-Wolves, who split six of their first 12 games, turned it around to win 17 of their next 22, including eight straight.
Following Trease's performance, coach Brian Aylor said the junior "is going to be big for us moving forward in this regional."
"We're really going to need his arm — we wanted to get him a start out there and see what he could do," Aylor said. "He was outstanding. He was throwing two pitches for a strike, his curveball is deadly and he can it at any count, and that's something high schoolers aren't used to seeing."
Midwest City (22-13) boasted two players hitting .400 or better: Irvin (.420) and Bryan Williams Jr. (.450). The pair combined for three hits and three RBIs against Trease and Ellis, who limited the rest of the team to two hits.
Norman North answered Irvin's 2-run blast with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Will Bradley doubled to score Brae Alonzo and London Bruce, who both walked and stole bases to get into scoring position. Jack Bucholz doubled to score Bradley.
Williams doubled in the top of the third inning to drive in the tying run for Midwest City, but it was all T-Wolves after that.
Brodie Finlay had an RBI double in the fourth inning to give Norman North the lead, then hit an opposite field triple in the fifth to score Jackson Lundquist. Jarod Fugate also tripled in the inning to scored Bucholz and Cole Warren in a 6-run inning.
As well as the T-Wolves played over the last half of the season, Aylor said there's always room for improvement, especially in District 6A, which features several quality teams.
"I thought we played OK ... I thought we pitched really well," he said. "We didn't have the execution that I would like to have seen that I know we're going to have to have to win a 1-run ballgame. We just have to keep working and grinding through.
"I feel a lot better now (about things) than I did when we were 6-6. This team has made a tremendous turnaround from where we were. We were really at a crossroads ... and didn't know what direction we were headed. I think since that point, these guys have done an outstanding job of buying into what we have to do here at Norman North to be successful."