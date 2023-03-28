Norman North baseball never trailed until the top of the seventh inning and were three outs away from snapping its six-game losing streak.
The Timberwolves were ahead 2-1, but an error in the outfield and a passed ball allowed Moore to take a 3-2 lead. Unfortunately for Norman North, it could not respond in the bottom of the seventh inning and lost its seventh game in a row to remain winless in district play.
“This was an unfortunate ending and it has been the story of our season,” Norman North head coach Brian Aylor said. “We played well most of the game, but one or two costly errors ended up costing us the game. We fought to the end, but could not make the plays when we needed to at the end of the game.”
The Timberwolves will play its next game in the Glady Winters Enid Festival Thursday.
Tanner Ellis was on the mound for the Timberwolves and threw three strikeouts, but gave up three hits in four innings.
The first pitch of the game was a double, hit to left field by Moore’s Jayshaun Strikes. But the Timberwolves infield fielded three ground balls to get out of the inning with no runs.
Norman North’s Landon Bruce got on base to start after being hit by a pitch. After a wild pitch, Lee Turnipseed laid down a bunt to move Landon Bruce to third and was safe after a Lion error. Bruce scored off a double steal with one out.
The Lions added a run on the board in the top of the third off of a base hit.
Norman North responded in the bottom of the third when Cole Warren recorded an RBI single with a base hit to center field and one run scored. After three innings of play, Norman North was ahead 2-1.
Brett Trease came in to relieve Ellis in the top of the fourth inning. At the time, there were runners on first and second with no outs. The defense was clutch again as no runs were scored in the top of the fourth.
Michael Ridgway hit a triple to begin the bottom of the fourth, but Mann struck out three batters in a row to keep it a one score game going into the fifth inning. Mann hit a double and got caught stealing to end the fourth inning.
In the top of the sixth, Moore got runners on first and second with one out. Trease stayed locked-in and struck out two batters in a row.
After Moore scored its two runs, Bruce laid out and made a diving catch to get out of the inning. But the Timberwolves could not score and lost the game 3-2.
The Tigers only produced three hits in the game.
“Our inability to produce offensively puts so much pressure on our defense and pitching,” Aylor said. “We came close to getting a win and finishing the job.”
