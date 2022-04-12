After Norman North jumped out to an early lead, Choctaw’s offense came up big in the third and fourth innings to even up the two-game series.
Just when the Timberwolves were able to cut a three-run deficit down to one, Choctaw’s Jarrett Flaggert hit a fly ball over the left field wall. The Yellowjackets would go on to hit two more over the left field wall.
Their three home runs accounted for all three of the team’s hits in a seven-run fourth inning. Choctaw had six in the game including two by Jesse Tisdell.
Norman North was walked seven times in the first inning, and was able to jump out to a 4-0 lead with just one hit in the inning. The Yellowjackets cut into the lead in the second and third innings, when Cole Warren set a fly ball over the centerfield wall for a solo home run.
NNHS’ Landon Bruce went three for four at the plate and Brae Alonzo was two for four with an RBI.
The Timberwolves picked up a win against Choctaw on Monday and currently sit in fifth place in 6A-2. They’ve lost two of their last three games, but have won five of their last seven.
Norman North will be at the Northwest Optimist tournament on Thursday, where they’ll face Chickasha at 4 p.m.