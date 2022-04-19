It wasn’t Norman North’s best hitting performance of the season, but it didn’t need to be.
The Timberwolves were walked 10 times and hit by four pitches in a five-inning run-rule win over Lawton Tuesday.
Brae Alonzo was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the first, and scored two batters later on a ground ball single by Jackson Lundquist. After three walks, an error and another T-Wolves batter being hit by a pitch, Alonzo was back at the plate with a runner on and two outs.
On an 0-2 pitch, Alonzo hit a shallow fly ball that scored Norman North’s seventh run of the first inning.
“They did a good job,” NNHS head coach Brian Aylor said. “We didn’t hit the ball outstanding today, but when you get walked as many times as we did it makes it kind of difficult.”
The T-Wolves scored another run when Lunquist was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to take a commanding 8-0 lead into the second inning. NNHS starting pitcher Carter Wells got into a jam early by hitting the first two batters he faced, and walked the fourth batter to load the bases up with one out.
Wells went on to retire the final two batters in six pitches to keep Lawton off the board. He finished out the second inning before being replaced by Spencer Ille at the start of the third.
Wells allowed no hits, no runs and had two strikeouts. The 13-0 win brings Wells’ record this season to 3-1.
Ille gave up a lead-off single in the top of the fourth inning but didn't allow any more in two innings pitched. Junior Brett Trease closed out the fifth inning and struck out all three batters in 13 pitches.
It was Trease’s first action on the mound in nearly a month.
“He threw really well,” Aylor said. “That was his first outing in a couple of weeks… he’s really gonna be a big arm for us down the stretch, and its good to get him out on the mound for sure. He’s got a lot of talent.”
Landon Bruce hit a fly ball to right field to give Norman North two more runs in the fourth inning. The Timberwolves finished with six hits and held the Wolverines to just one.
The Timberwolves have now won six straight and 11 of their last 13 games, including two straight run-rule victories against the same Lawton team, which pushes their district record to 6-6 heading into their final district series of the season: the Crosstown Clash.
Before that, Norman North will be competing at the COAC Tournament from Thursday-Saturday. The Timberwolves will be facing Edmond-Deer Creek on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.