EDMOND — The bad news for the Norman North girls opening night at Edmond North was they were absolutely drummed by the Huskies.
The good news?
Very likely, they’ve already played their worst game of the season.
One hopes, anyway.
“I think it will be good,” point guard Kennedy Cummings said. “I think it was just the kick in the butt we needed.”
More good news?
That fact the game was played at all; good fortune not shared by the North boys, who had no Tuesday opponent, given the COVID quarantine the Edmond North boys have been forced to enter.
The final score was 73-36, mostly because Edmond North only scored 22 second-half points.
It was on pace to be far worse.
Going on a 20-5 run to close the second quarter, the Huskies led the T-Wolves 51-18 at the half.
“Everything that could have, went wrong in the first half," North coach Rory Hamilton said. “But you have to credit them, they were ready to play. We were not ready to play and I’ll take full responsibility.”
How it happened was a lesson in how fragile any game can be against a quality opponent.
North was a step or two slow, which meant several things, none of them good.
It meant both Cummings and starting post Shamica Smith spent long stretches on the bench, the result of early foul trouble.
It meant the Huskies made a living at the free-throw line, canning 11 of 15 in the first half.
It meant Edmond North was grabbing every rebound, too, creating a torrent of second-chance points.
“Defensively,” Hamilton said, “it was probably the poorest performance that I can every remember for a half.”
It did not help that North failed to convert when given its chances at the charity stripe, at one point missing nine straight free throws.
Edmond North’s Lacy Steele finished with 23 points and seven rebounds, all of the boards in the first half.
Elle Papahronis added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Toni Papahronis added 13 points, four rebounds and three steals.
North put eight players in the scorebook, yet none scored more than Cummings’ eight. Fatima Black added seven points and Smith finished with six and six rebounds.
“Sometimes it takes something like this to really get your attention,” Hamilton said. “Hopefully, we can learn from it and be ready for Friday.”
That’s when Westmoore visits the T-Wolves' court.
“Now we’ll eat our humble pie,” Cummings said. “We’ll take it and we’ll learn from it and we’ll get better.
